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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/ukraine-fails-to-stop-russias-fastest-missiles--report-1124551815.html
Ukraine Fails to Stop Russia’s Fastest Missiles – Report
Ukraine Fails to Stop Russia’s Fastest Missiles – Report
Sputnik International
The Russian missile strikes recently “caused massive damage” to the Ukrainian military-related infrastructure in the Kiev region and beyond, Die Welt reports.
2026-08-09T01:59+0000
2026-08-09T01:59+0000
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The strikes weaken the position of Volodymyr Zelensky, who is in hot water over domestic problems, including those pertaining to him firing former Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov.Zelensky earlier admitted that Ukraine’s US-supplied Patriot air defenses failed to intercept a single Russian ballistic missile during the strikes which hit transport and logistics centers for the storage of weapons, military cargo, and the production of Ukrainian drones in Kiev and the Kiev region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/russia-hits-ukrainian-military-cargo-ship-in-nikolaev-port--mod-1124551232.html
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Ukraine Fails to Stop Russia’s Fastest Missiles – Report

01:59 GMT 09.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
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The Russian missile strikes recently “caused massive damage” to the Ukrainian military-related infrastructure in the Kiev region and beyond, Die Welt reports.
The strikes weaken the position of Volodymyr Zelensky, who is in hot water over domestic problems, including those pertaining to him firing former Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov.

Zelensky earlier admitted that Ukraine’s US-supplied Patriot air defenses failed to intercept a single Russian ballistic missile during the strikes which hit transport and logistics centers for the storage of weapons, military cargo, and the production of Ukrainian drones in Kiev and the Kiev region.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Supply Ship in Black Sea – MoD
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