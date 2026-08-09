https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/ukraine-fails-to-stop-russias-fastest-missiles--report-1124551815.html

Ukraine Fails to Stop Russia’s Fastest Missiles – Report

Ukraine Fails to Stop Russia’s Fastest Missiles – Report

Sputnik International

The Russian missile strikes recently “caused massive damage” to the Ukrainian military-related infrastructure in the Kiev region and beyond, Die Welt reports.

2026-08-09T01:59+0000

2026-08-09T01:59+0000

2026-08-09T01:59+0000

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The strikes weaken the position of Volodymyr Zelensky, who is in hot water over domestic problems, including those pertaining to him firing former Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov.Zelensky earlier admitted that Ukraine’s US-supplied Patriot air defenses failed to intercept a single Russian ballistic missile during the strikes which hit transport and logistics centers for the storage of weapons, military cargo, and the production of Ukrainian drones in Kiev and the Kiev region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/russia-hits-ukrainian-military-cargo-ship-in-nikolaev-port--mod-1124551232.html

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