International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/yemens-houthis-say-carried-out-drone-strike-on-saudi-aramcos-refinery-in-jazan-1124552549.html
Yemen's Houthis Say Carried Out Drone Strike on Saudi Aramco's Refinery in Jazan
Yemen's Houthis Say Carried Out Drone Strike on Saudi Aramco's Refinery in Jazan
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, carried out a drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil refinery in Jazan in southwestern Saudi Arabia, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Sunday.
2026-08-09T08:46+0000
2026-08-09T08:46+0000
world
yemen
middle east
saudi arabia
saudi aramco
houthis
strike
drone strike
air strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102883/40/1028834054_0:327:5208:3257_1920x0_80_0_0_32feafa246ed3ccc793c15f7f4e17ba8.jpg
"The Yemeni armed forces successfully carried out a drone strike on the Aramco oil refinery in Jazan, the strike was accurate," the spokesman said in a statement. He said the attack was in response to Saudi drones violating the airspace of Yemen's Saada and Hajjah provinces.Earlier in the day, the Saudi Energy Ministry said that a fire had broken out early on Sunday at Saudi Aramco's refinery facility in Jazan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/houthis-strike-three-saudi-tankers-in-two-days---report-1124502095.html
yemen
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102883/40/1028834054_215:0:4994:3584_1920x0_80_0_0_aa8b94260183cf9241f6f910f15ddf13.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
yemen, middle east, saudi arabia, saudi aramco, houthis, strike, drone strike, air strike
yemen, middle east, saudi arabia, saudi aramco, houthis, strike, drone strike, air strike

Yemen's Houthis Say Carried Out Drone Strike on Saudi Aramco's Refinery in Jazan

08:46 GMT 09.08.2026
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedShiite rebel fighters, known as Houthis, hold their weapons during a tribal gathering to show support for the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen.
Shiite rebel fighters, known as Houthis, hold their weapons during a tribal gathering to show support for the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, carried out a drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil refinery in Jazan in southwestern Saudi Arabia, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Sunday.
"The Yemeni armed forces successfully carried out a drone strike on the Aramco oil refinery in Jazan, the strike was accurate," the spokesman said in a statement.
He said the attack was in response to Saudi drones violating the airspace of Yemen's Saada and Hajjah provinces.
Earlier in the day, the Saudi Energy Ministry said that a fire had broken out early on Sunday at Saudi Aramco's refinery facility in Jazan.
Armed Houthi fighters attend the funeral procession of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in Sanaa, Yemen - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
World
Houthis Strike Three Saudi Tankers in Two Days - Report
27 July, 05:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала