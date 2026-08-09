https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/yemens-houthis-say-carried-out-drone-strike-on-saudi-aramcos-refinery-in-jazan-1124552549.html

Yemen's Houthis Say Carried Out Drone Strike on Saudi Aramco's Refinery in Jazan

Yemen's Houthis Say Carried Out Drone Strike on Saudi Aramco's Refinery in Jazan

Sputnik International

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, carried out a drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil refinery in Jazan in southwestern Saudi Arabia, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Sunday.

2026-08-09T08:46+0000

2026-08-09T08:46+0000

2026-08-09T08:46+0000

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"The Yemeni armed forces successfully carried out a drone strike on the Aramco oil refinery in Jazan, the strike was accurate," the spokesman said in a statement. He said the attack was in response to Saudi drones violating the airspace of Yemen's Saada and Hajjah provinces.Earlier in the day, the Saudi Energy Ministry said that a fire had broken out early on Sunday at Saudi Aramco's refinery facility in Jazan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/houthis-strike-three-saudi-tankers-in-two-days---report-1124502095.html

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yemen, middle east, saudi arabia, saudi aramco, houthis, strike, drone strike, air strike