https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/brazil-shifts-foreign-policy-to-counter-us-pressure-through-brics-and-south-south-cooperation-1124555257.html

Brazil Shifts Foreign Policy to Counter US Pressure through BRICS and South-South Cooperation

Brazil Shifts Foreign Policy to Counter US Pressure through BRICS and South-South Cooperation

Sputnik International

Brazil's President Lula da Silva has unveiled a new foreign policy platform that places South-South cooperation at the centre of the country's international... 10.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-10T04:06+0000

2026-08-10T04:06+0000

2026-08-10T04:06+0000

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The government plan aims to reduce Brazil's dependence on the US by strengthening BRICS, deepening Mercosur integration, and expanding the country's political, economic and technological autonomy.The plan further supports reforming the United Nations Security Council to create a more representative multilateral system, with Brazil seeking greater participation of developing and emerging economies.The policy framework comes as Brazil faces growing pressure from the US, which has revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador and imposed tariffs on Brazilian exports.

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