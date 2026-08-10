Brazil Shifts Foreign Policy to Counter US Pressure through BRICS and South-South Cooperation
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
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Brazil's President Lula da Silva has unveiled a new foreign policy platform that places South-South cooperation at the centre of the country's international strategy, as diplomatic tensions with the US continue to escalate, Xinhua reports.
The government plan aims to reduce Brazil's dependence on the US by strengthening BRICS, deepening Mercosur integration, and expanding the country's political, economic and technological autonomy.
A key pillar of the strategy involves expanding financing mechanisms associated with BRICS and developing instruments to address infrastructure needs in the Global South.
The plan supports reforms to the international financial architecture, including the IMF and World Bank, with the goal of increasing developing countries' influence in decision-making processes.
The platform also prioritises deeper South American integration in infrastructure, energy, defense and healthcare, and proposes advancing a common energy market across the continent.
In the digital sphere, Brazil intends to lead international discussions on artificial intelligence governance, data protection and technology regulation, based on principles of digital sovereignty and scientific cooperation.
The plan further supports reforming the United Nations Security Council to create a more representative multilateral system, with Brazil seeking greater participation of developing and emerging economies.
The policy framework comes as Brazil faces growing pressure from the US, which has revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador and imposed tariffs on Brazilian exports.
The policy framework comes as Brazil faces growing pressure from the US, which has revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador and imposed tariffs on Brazilian exports.