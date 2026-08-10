Cuba Turns to Solar Energy to Bypass the US Embargo
03:53 GMT 10.08.2026 (Updated: 05:33 GMT 10.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaChildren's shadows are cast on a Cuban national flag as they take part in a caravan tribute marking the 56th anniversary of the original street party that greeted a triumphant Castro and his rebel army, in Regla, Cuba, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
Subscribe
Since the US effectively cut off fuel shipments to island, 10 million Cubans have endured near-daily power outages. Yet the country is quietly building one of the world's fastest solar revolutions, according to the WSJ.
At least 41 midsize and 18 smaller-scale solar parks have been built over the past two years
The new solar parks could generate around 1,000 megawatts of capacity at peak output – nearly five times what was previously installed
Solar energy's share in electricity production jumped from 5.8% at the start of 2025 to over 20% by February 2026
The government plans to build 92 solar parks by 2028, with a total capacity of about 2,000 megawatts – roughly equal to Cuba's current fossil fuel capacity
Despite the pressure, Cuba is pressing ahead. The government has approved new regulations to exempt solar equipment imports from customs duties and is expanding incentives for renewable energy investment.
The search for alternative energy sources is backed by China's aid. Chinese solar panel exports to Cuba reached $117 million in 2025, up from $48 million a year earlier and just $5 million in 2023.
The search for alternative energy sources is backed by China's aid. Chinese solar panel exports to Cuba reached $117 million in 2025, up from $48 million a year earlier and just $5 million in 2023.
The recent donation of 5,000 home solar kits (3.6 kW output, 14.3 kWh storage) is the second such delivery, following an earlier batch in November 2025
The energy blockade of Cuba began in late January 2026, when the US administration effectively cut off fuel shipments to the island. The move followed the collapse of Venezuela's oil supply – which had been Cuba's primary energy source for decades.