https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/cuba-turns-to-solar-energy-to-bypass-the-us-embargo-1124554972.html

Cuba Turns to Solar Energy to Bypass the US Embargo

Cuba Turns to Solar Energy to Bypass the US Embargo

Sputnik International

Since the US effectively cut off fuel shipments to island, 10 million Cubans have endured near-daily power outages. Yet the country is quietly building one of the world's fastest solar revolutions, according to the WSJ.

2026-08-10T03:53+0000

2026-08-10T03:53+0000

2026-08-10T05:33+0000

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Despite the pressure, Cuba is pressing ahead. The government has approved new regulations to exempt solar equipment imports from customs duties and is expanding incentives for renewable energy investment.The search for alternative energy sources is backed by China's aid. Chinese solar panel exports to Cuba reached $117 million in 2025, up from $48 million a year earlier and just $5 million in 2023. The recent donation of 5,000 home solar kits (3.6 kW output, 14.3 kWh storage) is the second such delivery, following an earlier batch in November 2025The energy blockade of Cuba began in late January 2026, when the US administration effectively cut off fuel shipments to the island. The move followed the collapse of Venezuela's oil supply – which had been Cuba's primary energy source for decades.

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