https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/pentagon-spent-204mln-funding-dual-use-research-at-german-universities--reports-1124554586.html

Pentagon Spent $20.4Mln Funding Dual-Use Research at German Universities – Reports

Pentagon Spent $20.4Mln Funding Dual-Use Research at German Universities – Reports

Sputnik International

The US Department of War allocated $20.4 million in grants to German universities and research centers doing dual-use technology projects over the past seven years, Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday, citing US federal budget data.

2026-08-09T16:25+0000

2026-08-09T16:25+0000

2026-08-09T16:25+0000

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The publication analyzed 57 grants earmarked for research projects across Germany since 2019. The University of Tuebingen has been the largest recipient, surpassing the University of Munich. Most of the money goes to research that has both civilian and military application. A project at Ruhr University Bochum is being funded under a program to develop technologies that could "contribute to the improvement of naval operations." Another project at the University of Luebeck is aimed at "maintaining technological superiority in areas relevant to the needs of the armed forces." US grants have also been paid to non-university research institutes. The largest recipient was the Cologne-based German Aerospace Center, which received over $6.2 million, with $4.3 million going to a project on airflow research in hypersonic vehicles. The Munich-headquartered Fraunhofer Society came in second with just under $1.9 million. The report highlights that US funding for breast cancer research at the German Cancer Research Center falls under a military-driven concept, where civilian medical research is justified by its potential benefits on the battlefield.

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