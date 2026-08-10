https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russia-calls-on-world-community-to-give-harsh-assessment-of-ukrainian-terrorism--moscow-1124557175.html
Russia Calls on World Community to Give Harsh Assessment of Ukrainian Terrorism — Moscow
Russia Calls on World Community to Give Harsh Assessment of Ukrainian Terrorism — Moscow
Sputnik International
Russia calls on the world community and independent media to give a harsh assessment of Kiev's terrorist crimes in the Russian cities of Belgorod and Nizhnekamsk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
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"We call on sensible representatives of the world community, relevant international structures, and independent media to give a harsh assessment of Kiev's terrorist crimes," Zakharova said. Zakharova spoke about the need for decisive condemnation of the "vile attacks" carried out by "Ukrainian Bandera supporters" and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Kiev is deliberately committing atrocities for terrorist purposes, Zakharova said, commenting on the strikes, which she called "pointless" from a military standpoint.
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Russia Calls on World Community to Give Harsh Assessment of Ukrainian Terrorism — Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia calls on the world community and independent media to give a harsh assessment of Kiev's terrorist crimes in the Russian cities of Belgorod and Nizhnekamsk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"We call on sensible representatives of the world community, relevant international structures, and independent media to give a harsh assessment of Kiev's terrorist crimes," Zakharova said.
Zakharova spoke about the need for decisive condemnation of the "vile attacks" carried out by "Ukrainian Bandera supporters" and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
"All those involved will be identified and will face inevitable severe punishment or military retribution," Zakharova added.
Kiev is deliberately committing atrocities for terrorist purposes, Zakharova said, commenting on the strikes, which she called "pointless" from a military standpoint.