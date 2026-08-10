https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russia-calls-on-world-community-to-give-harsh-assessment-of-ukrainian-terrorism--moscow-1124557175.html

Russia Calls on World Community to Give Harsh Assessment of Ukrainian Terrorism — Moscow

Russia Calls on World Community to Give Harsh Assessment of Ukrainian Terrorism — Moscow

Sputnik International

Russia calls on the world community and independent media to give a harsh assessment of Kiev's terrorist crimes in the Russian cities of Belgorod and Nizhnekamsk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

2026-08-10T13:08+0000

2026-08-10T13:08+0000

2026-08-10T13:08+0000

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"We call on sensible representatives of the world community, relevant international structures, and independent media to give a harsh assessment of Kiev's terrorist crimes," Zakharova said. Zakharova spoke about the need for decisive condemnation of the "vile attacks" carried out by "Ukrainian Bandera supporters" and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Kiev is deliberately committing atrocities for terrorist purposes, Zakharova said, commenting on the strikes, which she called "pointless" from a military standpoint.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/twelve-killed-39-injured-in-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-russias-nizhnekamsk-1124556174.html

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