https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/twelve-killed-39-injured-in-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-russias-nizhnekamsk-1124556174.html
Thirteen Killed, 48 Injured in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia's Nizhnekamsk
Thirteen Killed, 48 Injured in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia's Nizhnekamsk
Sputnik International
Twelve people were killed and 39 were injured as a result by a UAV attack by Kiev on Russia's Nizhnekamsk, office of the Republic of Tatarstan head said on Monday.
2026-08-10T07:17+0000
2026-08-10T07:17+0000
2026-08-10T09:58+0000
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"Thirteen people have died by this minute," the office said in a statement.Twenty-eight people, including one child, have been hospitalized after the Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, Alexei Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, told Sputnik on Monday.Seventy-five people sought medical assistance following the drone attack on Nizhnekamsk, regional authorities said.Industrial and civilian facilities in the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk in the Republic of Tatarstan were attacked by UAVs, the office of the region's head said.The attack is carried out on both industrial and civilian facilities, the statement read.A criminal case for a terrorist act has been opened following the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik."The main investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case for a terrorist act [Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code] in connection with the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on industrial and civilian facilities of the Republic of Tatarstan," Petrenko said.Petrenko called the attack another "cynical crime" of the Kiev regime committed against civilians, "who have nothing to do with combat actions."Additional teams of medical workers have been sent to Nizhnekamsk from the city of Naberezhnye Chelny, the office of Tatarstan’s head said.Mourning has been declared in Tatarstan following the attack, the office added.The Ukrainian armed forces' UAV attack on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk is a war crime, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on Monday.The blame for the lost lives in Russia's Nizhnekamsk as a result of a UAV attack lies on the conscience of those who gave Kiev weapons, Rodion Miroshnik said."It is important for the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime to realize and remember that every life cut short, every crippled fate of a peaceful person lies on the conscience of those who gave the Nazi murderer a weapon in their hands, who allowed them to think that retribution for their crimes would not come," Miroshnik wrote on Telegram .More than 30 civilians were injured in Belgorod and more than 50 in Nizhnekamsk, with at least 18 of them killed, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/ukraines-beach-drone-attack-is-pure-terrorism-linked-to-defeats-at-the-front-1124534587.html
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Thirteen Killed, 48 Injured in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia's Nizhnekamsk
07:17 GMT 10.08.2026 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 10.08.2026)
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Thirteen people were killed and 48 were injured as a result by a UAV attack by Kiev on Russia's Nizhnekamsk, office of the Republic of Tatarstan head said on Monday.
"Thirteen people have died by this minute," the office said in a statement.
Twenty-eight people, including one child, have been hospitalized after the Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, Alexei Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, told Sputnik on Monday.
"According to operational data, 28 injured in the drone attack, including one child, have been admitted to hospitals of Nizhnekamsk. The injured are currently undergoing all necessary diagnostic and treatment measures," Kuznetsov said.
Seventy-five people sought medical assistance following the drone attack on Nizhnekamsk, regional authorities said.
Industrial and civilian facilities in the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk in the Republic of Tatarstan were attacked by UAVs
, the office of the region's head said.
"This morning, the republic was subjected to another brutal attack by enemy UAVs. A massive raid continues on the city of Nizhnekamsk ... Unfortunately, there are dead," the office said in a statement.
The attack is carried out on both industrial and civilian facilities, the statement read.
A criminal case for a terrorist act has been opened following the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.
"The main investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case for a terrorist act [Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code] in connection with the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on industrial and civilian facilities of the Republic of Tatarstan," Petrenko said.
Petrenko called the attack another "cynical crime" of the Kiev regime committed against civilians, "who have nothing to do with combat actions."
According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, a child was among those killed. The facilities targeted by Ukrainian forces were occupied by civilians who had no involvement in military operations.
Additional teams of medical workers have been sent to Nizhnekamsk from the city of Naberezhnye Chelny, the office of Tatarstan’s head said.
Mourning has been declared in Tatarstan following the attack, the office added.
The Ukrainian armed forces' UAV attack on the Russian city
of Nizhnekamsk is a war crime, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on Monday.
"Official data on the number of injured and dead has not yet been announced, but there is already a decision to declare mourning on the territory of the republic for those who died as a result of a war crime committed by the armed forces of Ukraine," Miroshnik wrote on Telegram.
The blame for the lost lives in Russia's Nizhnekamsk as a result of a UAV attack lies on the conscience of those who gave Kiev weapons, Rodion Miroshnik said.
"It is important for the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime to realize and remember that every life cut short, every crippled fate of a peaceful person lies on the conscience of those who gave the Nazi murderer a weapon in their hands, who allowed them to think that retribution for their crimes would not come," Miroshnik wrote on Telegram .
More than 30 civilians were injured in Belgorod and more than 50 in Nizhnekamsk, with at least 18 of them killed, he added.