https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russia-makes-medical-history-with-skull-surgery-on-101-year-old-patient-1124555587.html

Russia Makes Medical History With Skull Surgery on 101-Year-Old Patient

Russia Makes Medical History With Skull Surgery on 101-Year-Old Patient

Sputnik International

Medics performed an operation on a patient with inflammation of the sphenoid sinus, which forms part of the internal base of the skull, the press service of Russia’s Samara State Medical University told Sputnik.

2026-08-10T05:24+0000

2026-08-10T05:24+0000

2026-08-10T05:24+0000

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“Surgeons performed a minimally invasive endoscopic operation through the nose: they opened the sinus, flushed it, removed the purulent contents and widened the opening,” the press service said.“The surgery lasted half an hour, after which the man remained in hospital for another week under medical supervision. Once his condition improved, he was discharged. He will soon turn 102,” the press service concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/russian-medics-who-continued-surgery-during-strong-quake-in-kamchatka-tell-their-story---1122543954.html

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