International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russia-makes-medical-history-with-skull-surgery-on-101-year-old-patient-1124555587.html
Russia Makes Medical History With Skull Surgery on 101-Year-Old Patient
Russia Makes Medical History With Skull Surgery on 101-Year-Old Patient
Sputnik International
Medics performed an operation on a patient with inflammation of the sphenoid sinus, which forms part of the internal base of the skull, the press service of Russia’s Samara State Medical University told Sputnik.
2026-08-10T05:24+0000
2026-08-10T05:24+0000
russia
russia
doctors
patient
surgery
skull
condition
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0a/1124555426_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8b5d256abb719a83d31ede232091a6ed.jpg
“Surgeons performed a minimally invasive endoscopic operation through the nose: they opened the sinus, flushed it, removed the purulent contents and widened the opening,” the press service said.“The surgery lasted half an hour, after which the man remained in hospital for another week under medical supervision. Once his condition improved, he was discharged. He will soon turn 102,” the press service concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/russian-medics-who-continued-surgery-during-strong-quake-in-kamchatka-tell-their-story---1122543954.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0a/1124555426_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cce132d8c04cb0b5edee3e869b858117.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, doctors, patient, surgery, skull, condition
russia, doctors, patient, surgery, skull, condition

Russia Makes Medical History With Skull Surgery on 101-Year-Old Patient

05:24 GMT 10.08.2026
© Sputnik / Varvara Gertye Spinal сord decompression surgery at Russia’s Ivanovo regional hospital for war veterans. File photo
Spinal сord decompression surgery at Russia’s Ivanovo regional hospital for war veterans. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2026
© Sputnik / Varvara Gertye
Subscribe
Medics performed an operation on a patient with inflammation of the sphenoid sinus, which forms part of the internal base of the skull, the press service of Russia’s Samara State Medical University told Sputnik.
“Surgeons performed a minimally invasive endoscopic operation through the nose: they opened the sinus, flushed it, removed the purulent contents and widened the opening,” the press service said.

During the operation, doctors used the domestically made Avtoplan surgical navigation system, which allows surgeons to plan the course of the operation in advance and significantly reduce the risk of damaging functionally important areas.

“The surgery lasted half an hour, after which the man remained in hospital for another week under medical supervision. Once his condition improved, he was discharged. He will soon turn 102,” the press service concluded.
Russian medics who worked during Kamchatka quake - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2025
Russia
Russian Medics Who Continued Surgery During Strong Quake in Kamchatka Tell Their Story
2 August 2025, 11:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала