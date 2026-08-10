https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russia-makes-medical-history-with-skull-surgery-on-101-year-old-patient-1124555587.html
Russia Makes Medical History With Skull Surgery on 101-Year-Old Patient
Russia Makes Medical History With Skull Surgery on 101-Year-Old Patient
Sputnik International
Medics performed an operation on a patient with inflammation of the sphenoid sinus, which forms part of the internal base of the skull, the press service of Russia’s Samara State Medical University told Sputnik.
2026-08-10T05:24+0000
2026-08-10T05:24+0000
2026-08-10T05:24+0000
russia
russia
doctors
patient
surgery
skull
condition
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0a/1124555426_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8b5d256abb719a83d31ede232091a6ed.jpg
“Surgeons performed a minimally invasive endoscopic operation through the nose: they opened the sinus, flushed it, removed the purulent contents and widened the opening,” the press service said.“The surgery lasted half an hour, after which the man remained in hospital for another week under medical supervision. Once his condition improved, he was discharged. He will soon turn 102,” the press service concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/russian-medics-who-continued-surgery-during-strong-quake-in-kamchatka-tell-their-story---1122543954.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0a/1124555426_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cce132d8c04cb0b5edee3e869b858117.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, doctors, patient, surgery, skull, condition
russia, doctors, patient, surgery, skull, condition
Russia Makes Medical History With Skull Surgery on 101-Year-Old Patient
Medics performed an operation on a patient with inflammation of the sphenoid sinus, which forms part of the internal base of the skull, the press service of Russia’s Samara State Medical University told Sputnik.
“Surgeons performed a minimally invasive endoscopic operation through the nose: they opened the sinus, flushed it, removed the purulent contents and widened the opening,” the press service said.
During the operation, doctors used the domestically made Avtoplan surgical navigation system, which allows surgeons to plan the course of the operation in advance and significantly reduce the risk of damaging functionally important areas.
“The surgery lasted half an hour, after which the man remained in hospital for another week under medical supervision. Once his condition improved, he was discharged. He will soon turn 102,” the press service concluded.