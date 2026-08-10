https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-transport-and-logistics-facilities--mod-1124556641.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy, Transport and Logistics Facilities — MoD

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy, Transport and Logistics Facilities — MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure, logistics centers, drone assembly facilities and storage sites used by Ukrainian forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-08-10T09:27+0000

2026-08-10T09:27+0000

2026-08-10T09:27+0000

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The ministry said the strikes were carried out by tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces and artillery. Targets also included warehouses storing attack drones and their components, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries across 158 areas.Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said. This is in addition to up to 180 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 335 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 215 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 25 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Additionally, Russian air defense systems shot down 1,134 UAVs and 11 guided aerial bombs over the given period, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russian-armed-forces-liberate-bely-kolodez-and-ustinovka-settlements-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124532137.html

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