https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-transport-and-logistics-facilities--mod-1124556641.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy, Transport and Logistics Facilities — MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy, Transport and Logistics Facilities — MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure, logistics centers, drone assembly facilities and storage sites used by Ukrainian forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-08-10T09:27+0000
2026-08-10T09:27+0000
2026-08-10T09:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
strike
missile strike
drone strike
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076886_0:197:2944:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3d53f4dcca0dcb2117791fd7dd5f73.jpg
The ministry said the strikes were carried out by tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces and artillery. Targets also included warehouses storing attack drones and their components, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries across 158 areas.Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said. This is in addition to up to 180 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 335 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 215 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 25 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Additionally, Russian air defense systems shot down 1,134 UAVs and 11 guided aerial bombs over the given period, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russian-armed-forces-liberate-bely-kolodez-and-ustinovka-settlements-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124532137.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076886_107:0:2838:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_614eb7bbd0d6b7323ea7c9b32e751291.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, russia, ukraine, strike, missile strike, drone strike, russian armed forces
russian defense ministry, russia, ukraine, strike, missile strike, drone strike, russian armed forces
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy, Transport and Logistics Facilities — MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure, logistics centers, drone assembly facilities and storage sites used by Ukrainian forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The ministry said the strikes were carried out by tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces and artillery. Targets also included warehouses storing attack drones and their components, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries across 158 areas.
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost over 340 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles and 10 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 180 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 335 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 215 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 25 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Additionally, Russian air defense systems shot down 1,134 UAVs and 11 guided aerial bombs over the given period, the statement read.