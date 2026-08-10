International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russian-mfa-spox-west-ignores-german-journalists-kill-more-russians-call--1124555962.html
Russian MFA Spox: West Ignores German Journalist’s ‘Kill More Russians’ Call
Russian MFA Spox: West Ignores German Journalist’s ‘Kill More Russians’ Call
Sputnik International
A recent revanchist statement by a German journalist about killing Russians was ignored in the West because that is what they think there, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in a social media post.
2026-08-10T06:39+0000
2026-08-10T06:44+0000
russia
russia
maria zakharova
west
ukraine
journalist
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0466c3d89a8ea4bd653604fb2107684d.jpg
Zakharova recalled that during a press conference held by Volodymyr Zelensky and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade last Saturday, German journalist Michael Martens asked what European countries could do to “help kill more Russians.”“Has anyone in the West condemned the revanchist statements of the descendant of a Nazi? Dead silence. Because for the so-called ‘civilized’ world, this Nazi grandson said exactly what they all think. He simply called it not ‘inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia,’ but literally ‘killing Russians,’” Zakharova concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/lindsey-grahams-legacy-defined-by-russophobia--zakharova-1124451834.html
russia
west
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f23532e654f3d532aaf37561ccb86bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, maria zakharova, west, ukraine, journalist
russia, maria zakharova, west, ukraine, journalist

Russian MFA Spox: West Ignores German Journalist’s ‘Kill More Russians’ Call

06:39 GMT 10.08.2026 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 10.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
A recent revanchist statement by a German journalist about killing Russians was ignored in the West because that is what they think there, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in a social media post.
Zakharova recalled that during a press conference held by Volodymyr Zelensky and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade last Saturday, German journalist Michael Martens asked what European countries could do to “help kill more Russians.”

The Russian diplomat pointed out that Martens’ grandfather was a high-ranking Nazi officer who served at the headquarters of the Wehrmacht High Command. She called Michael Martens a “real Brown propagandist” and a disseminator of xenophobic statements related to the dehumanization of Russians.

“Has anyone in the West condemned the revanchist statements of the descendant of a Nazi? Dead silence. Because for the so-called ‘civilized’ world, this Nazi grandson said exactly what they all think. He simply called it not ‘inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia,’ but literally ‘killing Russians,’” Zakharova concluded.
Graham passed McCain’s Russophobia baton and someone else will pick it up - Zakharova to Sputnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
Russia
Lindsey Graham’s Legacy Defined by Russophobia – Zakharova
15 July, 16:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала