https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russian-mfa-spox-west-ignores-german-journalists-kill-more-russians-call--1124555962.html

Russian MFA Spox: West Ignores German Journalist’s ‘Kill More Russians’ Call

Russian MFA Spox: West Ignores German Journalist’s ‘Kill More Russians’ Call

Sputnik International

A recent revanchist statement by a German journalist about killing Russians was ignored in the West because that is what they think there, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in a social media post.

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Zakharova recalled that during a press conference held by Volodymyr Zelensky and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade last Saturday, German journalist Michael Martens asked what European countries could do to “help kill more Russians.”“Has anyone in the West condemned the revanchist statements of the descendant of a Nazi? Dead silence. Because for the so-called ‘civilized’ world, this Nazi grandson said exactly what they all think. He simply called it not ‘inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia,’ but literally ‘killing Russians,’” Zakharova concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/lindsey-grahams-legacy-defined-by-russophobia--zakharova-1124451834.html

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