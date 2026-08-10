https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russian-scientists-find-new-way-to-protect-crops-from-climate-change-1124555127.html

Russian Scientists Find New Way to Protect Crops From Climate Change

Russian Scientists Find New Way to Protect Crops From Climate Change

Sputnik International

Researchers at South Ural State University have uncovered that reactive oxygen species (ROS) act as a biological alarm system, helping cereal crops adapt to extreme heat and drought.

2026-08-10T03:58+0000

2026-08-10T03:58+0000

2026-08-10T03:58+0000

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With staple crops under mounting pressure, this breakthrough offers a new tool for strengthening global food security.

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