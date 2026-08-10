https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russian-scientists-find-new-way-to-protect-crops-from-climate-change-1124555127.html
Russian Scientists Find New Way to Protect Crops From Climate Change
Russian Scientists Find New Way to Protect Crops From Climate Change
Sputnik International
Researchers at South Ural State University have uncovered that reactive oxygen species (ROS) act as a biological alarm system, helping cereal crops adapt to extreme heat and drought.
2026-08-10T03:58+0000
2026-08-10T03:58+0000
2026-08-10T03:58+0000
russia
russia
crops
scientists
science & tech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629344_0:150:3109:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_04bab363a6ed52770f561930de617338.jpg
With staple crops under mounting pressure, this breakthrough offers a new tool for strengthening global food security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russia-develops-space-waste-recycling-system-for-interplanetary-travel-1124554189.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629344_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b573d7d426544d5c3522bf59932bbd7e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, crops, scientists, science & tech
russia, crops, scientists, science & tech
Russian Scientists Find New Way to Protect Crops From Climate Change
Researchers at South Ural State University have uncovered that reactive oxygen species (ROS) act as a biological alarm system, helping cereal crops adapt to extreme heat and drought.
Controlled ROS activity triggers protective responses and creates "stress memory" within plant cells.
This adaptive memory can be inherited by future generations, potentially enabling long-term tolerance to climate-related stress through breeding.
The discovery could help breeders develop climate-resilient varieties of wheat, rice, barley and sorghum.
With staple crops under mounting pressure, this breakthrough offers a new tool for strengthening global food security.