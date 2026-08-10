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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russian-scientists-find-new-way-to-protect-crops-from-climate-change-1124555127.html
Russian Scientists Find New Way to Protect Crops From Climate Change
Russian Scientists Find New Way to Protect Crops From Climate Change
Sputnik International
Researchers at South Ural State University have uncovered that reactive oxygen species (ROS) act as a biological alarm system, helping cereal crops adapt to extreme heat and drought.
2026-08-10T03:58+0000
2026-08-10T03:58+0000
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With staple crops under mounting pressure, this breakthrough offers a new tool for strengthening global food security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russia-develops-space-waste-recycling-system-for-interplanetary-travel-1124554189.html
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Russian Scientists Find New Way to Protect Crops From Climate Change

03:58 GMT 10.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankWheat
Wheat - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2026
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Researchers at South Ural State University have uncovered that reactive oxygen species (ROS) act as a biological alarm system, helping cereal crops adapt to extreme heat and drought.
Controlled ROS activity triggers protective responses and creates "stress memory" within plant cells.
This adaptive memory can be inherited by future generations, potentially enabling long-term tolerance to climate-related stress through breeding.
The discovery could help breeders develop climate-resilient varieties of wheat, rice, barley and sorghum.
With staple crops under mounting pressure, this breakthrough offers a new tool for strengthening global food security.
Earth - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
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