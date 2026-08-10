https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russias-world-athletics-lawsuits-are-open-and-shut-cases-chance-of-victory-very-very-high-1124558498.html

Russia’s World Athletics Lawsuits are Open and Shut Cases, Chance of Victory ‘Very, Very High’

Russia’s World Athletics Lawsuits are Open and Shut Cases, Chance of Victory ‘Very, Very High’

Sputnik International

The All-Russian Athletics Federation’s lawsuits with the Court of Arbitration for Sport are designed to nudge World Athletics president Sebastian Coe in the right direction – to follow other international sports federations in partially or fully reinstating Russian athletes, Russian World Championship gold medal-winner Olga Bogoslovskaya says.

2026-08-10T16:41+0000

2026-08-10T16:41+0000

2026-08-10T17:16+0000

analysis

sebastian coe

sport

russia

belarus

court of arbitration for sport (cas)

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Coe’s continued intransigence, which goes back over a decade now, is absolutely groundless, with the doping complaints used as a pretext to bar Russian athletes from competing in 2015 long closed, and “no other claims left” – only politicization targeting both Russia and Belarus.The veteran master of sports says Russia’s legal appeals are backed “both by very good financial and legal resources,” and that “in both the short and long term, the chance that all athletes will be reinstated, along with the federation, are very, very high.”Olympic speedskating champion and Duma international affairs committee deputy chairwoman Svetlana Zhurova doesn’t rule out that the Russian side may have been sent certain signals urging it to take its case to court and win to overcome politicized objections.“This is a path that may not only reinstate athletes, but, as our Federation insists, provide our judges the opportunity to attend seminars, because they are losing their international qualifications, and they too are no longer judging international competitions,” she pointed out.It’s been problematic for Russia whenever a European is at the helm, she stressed, pointing out that “where we have the support of African countries or Asian countries, things are easier for us. We’re seeing that federation after federation is bringing us back, with both flag and anthem.""But [World Athletics] is at standstill,” a state of affairs that can only be described as “purely political” and oozing with double standards.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russian-athletics-federation-files-second-lawsuit-against-world-athletics-led-by-sebastian-coe-1124557451.html

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sebastian coe, sport, russia, belarus, court of arbitration for sport (cas)