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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russian-athletics-federation-files-second-lawsuit-against-world-athletics-led-by-sebastian-coe-1124557451.html
Russian Athletics Federation Files Second Lawsuit Against World Athletics Led by Sebastian Coe
Russian Athletics Federation Files Second Lawsuit Against World Athletics Led by Sebastian Coe
Sputnik International
The All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) has filed a new claim with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), challenging the sanctions imposed on the federation by World Athletics.
2026-08-10T13:13+0000
2026-08-10T13:25+0000
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RusAF's primary goal is to secure the return of Russian athletes to the global athletics arena and to have the sanctions against the federation lifted. The current restrictions, the federation argues, infringe on its rights and prevent it from fully representing Russian athletics at the international level.Of particular concern is what RusAF describes as the selective and politicized nature of the sanctions. The federation points out that the tough stance against Russia is being championed solely by the current head of World Athletics, former British Conservative Party MP Sebastian Coe. The consequences of his decisions, according to RusAF, are harming not only Russian athletics but also the global sport, undermining the principles of equality and objectivity."The sanctions against RusAF are unprecedented — no other sports federation faces such severe restrictions. They not only impede the federation's ability to function properly but also stifle the development of athletics in Russia, particularly among young athletes, preventing them from properly representing our sport on the international stage. That is why we will consistently defend our rights and push for the lifting of sanctions through the courts, and we will continue our work in this direction. We are already preparing the next steps to restore justice," RusAF Executive Director Boris Yaryshevsky explained.It should be noted that due to the current restrictions, RusAF is deprived of the opportunity to send its representatives to the working bodies of the international association, where rules are formulated and strategic decisions are made. The federation does not participate in meetings or votes of the World Athletics Council and, as a result, cannot influence key directions in the development of the global athletics movement. Furthermore, Russian specialists are barred from international coaching conferences, seminars, and specialized events, while Russian officials have no access to professional development programs and are unable to renew existing international categories or obtain new ones.RusAF continues to maintain dialogue with international sports structures and keeps working contacts within World Athletics itself. The federation intends to continue defending the interests of Russian athletes and the country's entire athletics community in strict accordance with the norms of international sports law.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/world-athletics-openly-discriminates-against-russia--expert-1124489440.html
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Russian Athletics Federation Files Second Lawsuit Against World Athletics Led by Sebastian Coe

13:13 GMT 10.08.2026 (Updated: 13:25 GMT 10.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov / Go to the mediabankThe Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF)
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The All-Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) has filed a new claim with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), challenging the sanctions imposed on the federation by World Athletics.
RusAF's primary goal is to secure the return of Russian athletes to the global athletics arena and to have the sanctions against the federation lifted. The current restrictions, the federation argues, infringe on its rights and prevent it from fully representing Russian athletics at the international level.
Of particular concern is what RusAF describes as the selective and politicized nature of the sanctions. The federation points out that the tough stance against Russia is being championed solely by the current head of World Athletics, former British Conservative Party MP Sebastian Coe. The consequences of his decisions, according to RusAF, are harming not only Russian athletics but also the global sport, undermining the principles of equality and objectivity.
"The sanctions against RusAF are unprecedented — no other sports federation faces such severe restrictions. They not only impede the federation's ability to function properly but also stifle the development of athletics in Russia, particularly among young athletes, preventing them from properly representing our sport on the international stage. That is why we will consistently defend our rights and push for the lifting of sanctions through the courts, and we will continue our work in this direction. We are already preparing the next steps to restore justice," RusAF Executive Director Boris Yaryshevsky explained.
It should be noted that due to the current restrictions, RusAF is deprived of the opportunity to send its representatives to the working bodies of the international association, where rules are formulated and strategic decisions are made. The federation does not participate in meetings or votes of the World Athletics Council and, as a result, cannot influence key directions in the development of the global athletics movement. Furthermore, Russian specialists are barred from international coaching conferences, seminars, and specialized events, while Russian officials have no access to professional development programs and are unable to renew existing international categories or obtain new ones.

Earlier, CAS had already accepted a claim from RusAF challenging World Athletics' decision to extend the suspension of Russian athletes from international competitions under WA's auspices. To represent RusAF's position in the arbitration proceedings, experienced international lawyers specializing in sports law, including those with practice before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, have been retained.

RusAF continues to maintain dialogue with international sports structures and keeps working contacts within World Athletics itself. The federation intends to continue defending the interests of Russian athletes and the country's entire athletics community in strict accordance with the norms of international sports law.
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