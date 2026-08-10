https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/ukraines-corruption-problem-turns-us-arms-tech-transfers-into-a-ticking-time-bomb-1124558690.html

Ukraine's Corruption Problem Turns US Arms Tech Transfers Into a Ticking Time Bomb

Ukraine's Corruption Problem Turns US Arms Tech Transfers Into a Ticking Time Bomb

Sputnik International

Patriot missile system makers Lockheed Martin and Raytheon are “very, very justified” in worrying about their IP being stolen and transferred to third parties outside Ukraine should Kiev get a license to build the system, retired US Army Lt. Col. and international consultant Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.

2026-08-10T18:49+0000

2026-08-10T18:49+0000

2026-08-10T18:49+0000

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That applies not only to Patriots but “other systems or other developments or future developments as well.”Sources told The Atlantic on Sunday that Raytheon and Lockheed Martin are hesitant to transfer Patriot technology to Kiev, in part due to IP theft and tech transfer concerns, and partly because they fear Ukraine could somehow reverse-engineer the tech and develop a cheaper version.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/why-granting-patriot-missile-licenses-for-ukraine-could-be-risky-step-1124557855.html

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