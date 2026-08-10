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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/ukraines-corruption-problem-turns-us-arms-tech-transfers-into-a-ticking-time-bomb-1124558690.html
Ukraine's Corruption Problem Turns US Arms Tech Transfers Into a Ticking Time Bomb
Ukraine's Corruption Problem Turns US Arms Tech Transfers Into a Ticking Time Bomb
Sputnik International
Patriot missile system makers Lockheed Martin and Raytheon are “very, very justified” in worrying about their IP being stolen and transferred to third parties outside Ukraine should Kiev get a license to build the system, retired US Army Lt. Col. and international consultant Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
2026-08-10T18:49+0000
2026-08-10T18:49+0000
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That applies not only to Patriots but “other systems or other developments or future developments as well.”Sources told The Atlantic on Sunday that Raytheon and Lockheed Martin are hesitant to transfer Patriot technology to Kiev, in part due to IP theft and tech transfer concerns, and partly because they fear Ukraine could somehow reverse-engineer the tech and develop a cheaper version.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/why-granting-patriot-missile-licenses-for-ukraine-could-be-risky-step-1124557855.html
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Ukraine's Corruption Problem Turns US Arms Tech Transfers Into a Ticking Time Bomb

18:49 GMT 10.08.2026
© Photo : Public domain/94th Airlift Wing and MEADS International, Inc.Ракета ЗРК Patriot PAC-3 MSE запускается из пусковой установки MEADS
Ракета ЗРК Patriot PAC-3 MSE запускается из пусковой установки MEADS - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2026
© Photo : Public domain/94th Airlift Wing and MEADS International, Inc.
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Patriot missile system makers Lockheed Martin and Raytheon are “very, very justified” in worrying about their IP being stolen and transferred to third parties outside Ukraine should Kiev get a license to build the system, retired US Army Lt. Col. and international consultant Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
“Ukraine is definitely the most corrupt country in Europe, and perhaps one of the most corrupt in the world,” Rasmussen said, pointing out knowledge on how to build system components could wind up in the hands of not only Russia or China, but even “rogue elements” and “terrorist groups.”
That applies not only to Patriots but “other systems or other developments or future developments as well.”
The US government could ultimately try to force the arms makers to share the technologies, but they have “a lot of leverage and a lot of influence in that area.” If Congress overrides them, “it would probably be tied up in court for many, many years, and members of Congress would suffer, potentially [in] their campaign donations, let’s put it that way.”
Sources told The Atlantic on Sunday that Raytheon and Lockheed Martin are hesitant to transfer Patriot technology to Kiev, in part due to IP theft and tech transfer concerns, and partly because they fear Ukraine could somehow reverse-engineer the tech and develop a cheaper version.
A Patriot missile mobile launcher. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2026
Analysis
Why Granting Patriot Missile Licenses for Ukraine Could Be ‘Risky’ Step
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