https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/why-granting-patriot-missile-licenses-for-ukraine-could-be-risky-step-1124557855.html

Why Granting Patriot Missile Licenses for Ukraine Could Be ‘Risky’ Step

Why Granting Patriot Missile Licenses for Ukraine Could Be ‘Risky’ Step

Sputnik International

The US defense corporations Raytheon and Lockheed Martin’ concerns about providing Ukraine with Patriot missile production licenses for Ukraine can be justified, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. and former analyst for the US Department of War Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.

2026-08-10T14:22+0000

2026-08-10T14:22+0000

2026-08-10T14:22+0000

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us

ukraine

patriot missile system

license

concerns

regime

production

volodymyr zelensky

corruption

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Granting such licenses for the Zelensky regime is “risky in its own right, as Ukraine seeks to become a global arms provider and has proven already to be particularly corrupt,” Kwiatkowski pointed out.On the other hand, the fact that Ukraine is “politically corrupt” is one of the reasons it is being used as an experimental warfighting laboratory for the US military industrial complex, according to Kwiatkowski.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/ukraines-patriot-shortage-is-only-one-of-the-reasons-its-skies-have-turned-into-swiss-cheese-1124532774.html

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us, ukraine, patriot missile system, license, concerns, regime, production, volodymyr zelensky, corruption, karen kwiatkowski, donald trump, raytheon, patriot