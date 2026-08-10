https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/why-granting-patriot-missile-licenses-for-ukraine-could-be-risky-step-1124557855.html
Why Granting Patriot Missile Licenses for Ukraine Could Be ‘Risky’ Step
Why Granting Patriot Missile Licenses for Ukraine Could Be ‘Risky’ Step
Sputnik International
The US defense corporations Raytheon and Lockheed Martin’ concerns about providing Ukraine with Patriot missile production licenses for Ukraine can be justified, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. and former analyst for the US Department of War Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.
2026-08-10T14:22+0000
2026-08-10T14:22+0000
2026-08-10T14:22+0000
analysis
us
ukraine
patriot missile system
license
concerns
regime
production
volodymyr zelensky
corruption
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Granting such licenses for the Zelensky regime is “risky in its own right, as Ukraine seeks to become a global arms provider and has proven already to be particularly corrupt,” Kwiatkowski pointed out.On the other hand, the fact that Ukraine is “politically corrupt” is one of the reasons it is being used as an experimental warfighting laboratory for the US military industrial complex, according to Kwiatkowski.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/ukraines-patriot-shortage-is-only-one-of-the-reasons-its-skies-have-turned-into-swiss-cheese-1124532774.html
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us, ukraine, patriot missile system, license, concerns, regime, production, volodymyr zelensky, corruption, karen kwiatkowski, donald trump, raytheon, patriot
us, ukraine, patriot missile system, license, concerns, regime, production, volodymyr zelensky, corruption, karen kwiatkowski, donald trump, raytheon, patriot
Why Granting Patriot Missile Licenses for Ukraine Could Be ‘Risky’ Step
The US defense corporations Raytheon and Lockheed Martin’ concerns about providing Ukraine with Patriot missile production licenses for Ukraine can be justified, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. and former analyst for the US Department of War Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.
Granting such licenses for the Zelensky regime is “risky in its own right, as Ukraine seeks to become a global arms provider
and has proven already to be particularly corrupt,” Kwiatkowski pointed out.
On the other hand, the fact that Ukraine is “politically corrupt” is one of the reasons it is being used as an experimental warfighting laboratory for the US military industrial complex, according to Kwiatkowski.
“Zelensky knows this and leveraged it with Trump even as his country and military are shrinking. The corruption there is well known and significant, but dealing with and propping up corrupt leaders in militarily dependent countries has long been US imperial policy,” the ex-Pentagon analyst concludes.