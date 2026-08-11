https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/bitcoin-ethereum-tether-usdt-now-available-for-public-circulation-in-russia-1124561327.html
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether USDT Now Available for Public Circulation in Russia
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether USDT Now Available for Public Circulation in Russia
Sputnik International
The Russian Central Bank said on Tuesday that it had included Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether USDT in the list of cryptocurrencies available for public circulation on Russian exchanges.
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"Based on these criteria, the Bank of Russia has included Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether USDT in the list of cryptocurrencies available for public circulation on exchanges. Qualified investors will be able to purchase all cryptocurrencies that will be traded on the exchange and over-the-counter markets, without restrictions," the statement read.According to the relevant law, when selecting cryptocurrencies, their market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and pricing history on foreign platforms are taken into account, which for such an asset should be at least five years old, the Central Bank said in a statement.
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Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether USDT Now Available for Public Circulation in Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Central Bank said on Tuesday that it had included Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether USDT in the list of cryptocurrencies available for public circulation on Russian exchanges.
"Based on these criteria, the Bank of Russia has included Bitcoin
, Ethereum and Tether USDT in the list of cryptocurrencies available for public circulation on exchanges. Qualified investors will be able to purchase all cryptocurrencies that will be traded on the exchange and over-the-counter markets, without restrictions," the statement read.
According to the relevant law, when selecting cryptocurrencies, their market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and pricing history on foreign platforms are taken into account, which for such an asset should be at least five years old, the Central Bank said in a statement.