https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/pakistan-unveils-10-billion-plan-to-become-global-health-tourism-hub-1124562780.html

Pakistan Unveils $10 Billion Plan to Become Global Health Tourism Hub

Pakistan Unveils $10 Billion Plan to Become Global Health Tourism Hub

Sputnik International

The government sees health tourism as a way to advance healthcare, tourism, and economic prosperity together.

2026-08-11T16:06+0000

2026-08-11T16:06+0000

2026-08-11T16:53+0000

analysis

pakistan

china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)

turkiye

medicine

tourism

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The government is preparing an ambitious plan to turn the country into a regional hub for global health tourism, targeting up to $10 billion in annual revenue within five years. The initiative, developed by the SIFC, Ministry of Health, and Health Tourism Working Group, aims to attract patients worldwide with quality treatment at lower costs. The government sees health tourism as a way to advance healthcare, tourism, and economic prosperity together.India and Turkiye already have established medical hubs, with thousands travelling for treatment, so Pakistan has successful models to look to as it develops its own health tourism sector.Pakistan has three advantages, says Ali Ehsan of the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy: many qualified doctors, a developed private medical sector, and the fact that medicine in Pakistan is very westernised, with many doctors holding foreign qualifications.Future export markets include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain due to high demand, good air links, and existing ties, according to Dr Muhammad Muhammadi, Security and Strategic Analyst at Shanghai International Studies University.Beyond economics, both experts agree that medical tourism is a tool of diplomacy that can deepen regional relations and improve Pakistan's modern image abroad.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/pakistans-auto-industry-goes-regional-bangladesh-gets-first-shipment-1124535089.html

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pakistan, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec), turkiye, medicine, tourism