https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russia-calls-agreement-with-syria-on-bases-important-step-in-military-cooperation-1124561821.html

Russia Calls Agreement With Syria on Bases Important Step in Military Cooperation

Russia Calls Agreement With Syria on Bases Important Step in Military Cooperation

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that it considers the signing of a memorandum with Syria on the operation of Russian bases in Khmeimim and Tartus as an important step of cooperation in the military sphere.

2026-08-11T12:37+0000

2026-08-11T12:37+0000

2026-08-11T12:37+0000

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"We consider the signing of a memorandum between Russia and Syria on August 9 on the functioning of our bases in Khmeimim and Tartus as an important step aimed at further improving bilateral cooperation in the military sphere and strengthening the legal framework for specialized cooperation in the new conditions," the ministry said. The agreement will give an additional impetus to the development of relations between Russia and Syria, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russia-syria-relations-enter-new-stage--1123356257.html

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