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Russia Calls Agreement With Syria on Bases Important Step in Military Cooperation
Russia Calls Agreement With Syria on Bases Important Step in Military Cooperation
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that it considers the signing of a memorandum with Syria on the operation of Russian bases in Khmeimim and Tartus as an important step of cooperation in the military sphere.
2026-08-11T12:37+0000
2026-08-11T12:37+0000
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"We consider the signing of a memorandum between Russia and Syria on August 9 on the functioning of our bases in Khmeimim and Tartus as an important step aimed at further improving bilateral cooperation in the military sphere and strengthening the legal framework for specialized cooperation in the new conditions," the ministry said. The agreement will give an additional impetus to the development of relations between Russia and Syria, the ministry added.
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Russia Calls Agreement With Syria on Bases Important Step in Military Cooperation

12:37 GMT 11.08.2026
© Sputnik / The Press Service and Information Directorate at the Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankIn this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet is seen at the Khmeymim air base, south-east of the city of Latakia, Syria.
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet is seen at the Khmeymim air base, south-east of the city of Latakia, Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that it considers the signing of a memorandum with Syria on the operation of Russian bases in Khmeimim and Tartus as an important step of cooperation in the military sphere.
"We consider the signing of a memorandum between Russia and Syria on August 9 on the functioning of our bases in Khmeimim and Tartus as an important step aimed at further improving bilateral cooperation in the military sphere and strengthening the legal framework for specialized cooperation in the new conditions," the ministry said.
The agreement will give an additional impetus to the development of relations between Russia and Syria, the ministry added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2025
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