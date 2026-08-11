https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russia-makes-full-comeback-in-megascience--scientist--1124559302.html
Russia Makes Full Comeback in Megascience – Scientist
Russia Makes Full Comeback in Megascience – Scientist
Sputnik International
Russian scientists have restored all competencies in the field of megascience facilities, Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the National Research Centre “Kurchatov Institute,” told Sputnik.
2026-08-11T05:01+0000
2026-08-11T05:01+0000
2026-08-11T05:01+0000
russia
russia
science & tech
scientists
structures
projects
development
equipment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0b/1124559142_0:211:2892:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_91cf5435639c828cf93a31f9cbeca0c9.jpg
Megascience-class facilities give scientists the opportunity to gain new knowledge about the structure and properties of matter at the micro- and nano-levels, which will help solve a number of pressing problems in biology, medicine, chemistry, and energy.To ensure the construction and operation of a reactor or accelerator, specialists in nuclear physics, particle physics, and accelerator technology are needed, as well as computer specialists capable of designing and manufacturing this highly complex equipment, according to the head of the Kurchatov Institute.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russian-scientists-unveil-space-engine-that-swaps-pricey-xenon-for-budget-friendly-krypton-1124508126.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0b/1124559142_81:0:2812:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48c5d46d88ddbb62284af7d680f86a0f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, science & tech, scientists, structures, projects, development, equipment
russia, science & tech, scientists, structures, projects, development, equipment
Russia Makes Full Comeback in Megascience – Scientist
Russian scientists have restored all competencies in the field of megascience facilities and have fully resumed the production of their components, Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the National Research Centre “Kurchatov Institute,” told Sputnik.
Megascience-class facilities give scientists the opportunity to gain new knowledge about the structure and properties of matter at the micro- and nano-levels, which will help solve a number of pressing problems in biology, medicine, chemistry, and energy.
“Such facilities are not simply science, they are megascience, a sublimation of expertise across different fields,” Kovalchuk underscored.
To ensure the construction and operation of a reactor or accelerator, specialists in nuclear physics, particle physics, and accelerator technology are needed, as well as computer specialists capable of designing and manufacturing this highly complex equipment, according to the head of the Kurchatov Institute.
"Then specialists will be required to work at experimental stations, maintain them, and so on. That is, such projects give a powerful impetus to the development of the scientific and technological sphere as a whole, on a national scale," Kovalchuk concluded.