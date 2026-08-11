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Russia Makes Full Comeback in Megascience – Scientist
Russia Makes Full Comeback in Megascience – Scientist
Sputnik International
Russian scientists have restored all competencies in the field of megascience facilities, Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the National Research Centre “Kurchatov Institute,” told Sputnik.
2026-08-11T05:01+0000
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Megascience-class facilities give scientists the opportunity to gain new knowledge about the structure and properties of matter at the micro- and nano-levels, which will help solve a number of pressing problems in biology, medicine, chemistry, and energy.To ensure the construction and operation of a reactor or accelerator, specialists in nuclear physics, particle physics, and accelerator technology are needed, as well as computer specialists capable of designing and manufacturing this highly complex equipment, according to the head of the Kurchatov Institute.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russian-scientists-unveil-space-engine-that-swaps-pricey-xenon-for-budget-friendly-krypton-1124508126.html
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Russia Makes Full Comeback in Megascience – Scientist

05:01 GMT 11.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankThe Siberian Ring Source of Photons in the science city of Koltsovo, Russia. File photo
The Siberian Ring Source of Photons in the science city of Koltsovo, Russia. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2026
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Russian scientists have restored all competencies in the field of megascience facilities and have fully resumed the production of their components, Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the National Research Centre “Kurchatov Institute,” told Sputnik.
Megascience-class facilities give scientists the opportunity to gain new knowledge about the structure and properties of matter at the micro- and nano-levels, which will help solve a number of pressing problems in biology, medicine, chemistry, and energy.
“Such facilities are not simply science, they are megascience, a sublimation of expertise across different fields,” Kovalchuk underscored.
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket equipped with a Fregat upper stage and carrying the Kondor-FKA No.2 radar satellite blasts off the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in Amur region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
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To ensure the construction and operation of a reactor or accelerator, specialists in nuclear physics, particle physics, and accelerator technology are needed, as well as computer specialists capable of designing and manufacturing this highly complex equipment, according to the head of the Kurchatov Institute.
"Then specialists will be required to work at experimental stations, maintain them, and so on. That is, such projects give a powerful impetus to the development of the scientific and technological sphere as a whole, on a national scale," Kovalchuk concluded.
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