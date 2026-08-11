https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russia-makes-full-comeback-in-megascience--scientist--1124559302.html

Russia Makes Full Comeback in Megascience – Scientist

Russia Makes Full Comeback in Megascience – Scientist

Sputnik International

Russian scientists have restored all competencies in the field of megascience facilities, Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the National Research Centre “Kurchatov Institute,” told Sputnik.

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Megascience-class facilities give scientists the opportunity to gain new knowledge about the structure and properties of matter at the micro- and nano-levels, which will help solve a number of pressing problems in biology, medicine, chemistry, and energy.To ensure the construction and operation of a reactor or accelerator, specialists in nuclear physics, particle physics, and accelerator technology are needed, as well as computer specialists capable of designing and manufacturing this highly complex equipment, according to the head of the Kurchatov Institute.

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