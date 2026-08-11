https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russian-forces-liberate-novoe-pole-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124560985.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novoe Pole Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Novoe Pole Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novoe Pole in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-08-11T09:27+0000
2026-08-11T09:27+0000
2026-08-11T09:27+0000
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"Units of Battlegroup Vostok group of forces advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and decisively liberated the settlement of Novoe Pole in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Shcherbakovka in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 370 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 315 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 150 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Additionally, Russian air defense systems shot down 931 Ukrainian UAVs and 12 guided aerial bombs over the past day, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/russian-forces-liberate-aniskino-settlement-in-kharkov-region--1124547896.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Novoe Pole Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novoe Pole in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of Battlegroup Vostok group of forces advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and decisively liberated the settlement of Novoe Pole in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Shcherbakovka in the Kharkov region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 370 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 370 military personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, a field artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 315 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 150 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Additionally, Russian air defense systems shot down 931 Ukrainian UAVs and 12 guided aerial bombs over the past day, the statement read.