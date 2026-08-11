https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russian-strike-on-zaporozhstal-hits-ukraines-war-economy--analyst-1124561615.html

Russian Strike on Zaporozhstal Hits Ukraine’s War Economy – Analyst

Russian Strike on Zaporozhstal Hits Ukraine’s War Economy – Analyst

Sputnik International

Russian forces’ recent strike on the Zaporozhstal steel mill means that our troops are penetrating even deeper into the enemy's rear, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, told Sputnik.

2026-08-11T12:07+0000

2026-08-11T12:07+0000

2026-08-11T14:21+0000

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“One can fight the Ukrainian military directly on the battlefield and at the same time deprive it of access to armor. This strike was a blow to the armor of the Ukrainian army as a whole,” Mikhailov pointed out."Products made by Zaporozhstal, which is of strategic importance to Ukraine's war economy, were actively used by the country’s defense-industrial complex."So this Russian strike on Zaporozhstal “simultaneously affects Ukrainian military fortifications, armored vehicles, and personnel because they can no longer get the necessary items after such an attack,” accoridng to Mikhailov. Zaporozhstal is part of the Metinvest international company so its beneficiaries in Europe and the US could cry foul, which means that the Russian strike on the plant also “dealt a political blow to Western sponsors of the Zelensky regime,” the analyst concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-strikes-bleed-ukraines-logistics-in-the-black-sea-1124496183.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russian-strikes-on-key-logistic-hubs-accelerate-ukraines-demilitarization--1124541097.html

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russia, ukraine, troops, forces, economy, strike, plant