https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russian-strike-on-zaporozhstal-hits-ukraines-war-economy--analyst-1124561615.html
Russian Strike on Zaporozhstal Hits Ukraine’s War Economy – Analyst
Russian Strike on Zaporozhstal Hits Ukraine’s War Economy – Analyst
Sputnik International
Russian forces’ recent strike on the Zaporozhstal steel mill means that our troops are penetrating even deeper into the enemy's rear, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, told Sputnik.
2026-08-11T12:07+0000
2026-08-11T12:07+0000
2026-08-11T14:21+0000
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“One can fight the Ukrainian military directly on the battlefield and at the same time deprive it of access to armor. This strike was a blow to the armor of the Ukrainian army as a whole,” Mikhailov pointed out."Products made by Zaporozhstal, which is of strategic importance to Ukraine's war economy, were actively used by the country’s defense-industrial complex."So this Russian strike on Zaporozhstal “simultaneously affects Ukrainian military fortifications, armored vehicles, and personnel because they can no longer get the necessary items after such an attack,” accoridng to Mikhailov. Zaporozhstal is part of the Metinvest international company so its beneficiaries in Europe and the US could cry foul, which means that the Russian strike on the plant also “dealt a political blow to Western sponsors of the Zelensky regime,” the analyst concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/russian-strikes-bleed-ukraines-logistics-in-the-black-sea-1124496183.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russian-strikes-on-key-logistic-hubs-accelerate-ukraines-demilitarization--1124541097.html
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russia, ukraine, troops, forces, economy, strike, plant
Russian Strike on Zaporozhstal Hits Ukraine’s War Economy – Analyst
12:07 GMT 11.08.2026 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 11.08.2026)
Russian forces’ recent strike on the Zaporozhstal steel mill means that our troops are penetrating even deeper into the enemy's rear, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, told Sputnik.
“One can fight the Ukrainian military directly on the battlefield and at the same time deprive it of access to armor. This strike was a blow to the armor of the Ukrainian army as a whole,” Mikhailov pointed out.
"Products made by Zaporozhstal, which is of strategic importance to Ukraine's war economy, were actively used by the country’s defense-industrial complex."
Zaporozhstal’s products are used by Ukraine to make armor for military vehicles, special plates for body armor, protective structures for Ukrainian military facilities, and more. Namely, wherever steel plate is needed, Zaporozhstal remains a primary supplier.”
So this Russian strike on Zaporozhstal “simultaneously affects Ukrainian military fortifications, armored vehicles, and personnel because they can no longer get the necessary items after such an attack,” accoridng to Mikhailov.
"Russia is focused on striking targets directly connected to Ukraine’s rear — that is, the facilities that enable the enemy to keep bolstering its capabilities. As for the Zaporozhstal strike, it signals that Russian troops have started staging more painful and targeted strikes on facilities that sustain Ukraine’s war economy.”
Zaporozhstal is part of the Metinvest international company so its beneficiaries in Europe and the US could cry foul, which means that the Russian strike on the plant also “dealt a political blow to Western sponsors of the Zelensky regime,” the analyst concluded.