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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russian-strikes-on-key-logistic-hubs-accelerate-ukraines-demilitarization--1124541097.html
Russian Strikes on Key Logistic Hubs Accelerate Ukraine’s Demilitarization
Russian Strikes on Key Logistic Hubs Accelerate Ukraine’s Demilitarization
Sputnik International
Russia is targeting military warehouses in Kiev concealed within civilian facilities, unlike Ukraine, which indiscriminately attacks Russian commercial infrastructure, retired colonel and military analyst Anatoly Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
2026-08-05T14:15+0000
2026-08-05T14:15+0000
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Matviychuk outlines how Russian strikes are paralyzing Ukrainian military logistics: Ukraine Can't Counter Russian Strikes The US refusal to provide additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine has caused panic in Kiev, according to Matviychuk. “After Zelensky returned [from the US], a series of powerful air and missile strikes followed, which showed that Ukraine’s air defense system had been destroyed by almost 90-95%.”
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Russian Strikes on Key Logistic Hubs Accelerate Ukraine’s Demilitarization

14:15 GMT 05.08.2026
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
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Russia is targeting military warehouses in Kiev concealed within civilian facilities, unlike Ukraine, which indiscriminately attacks Russian commercial infrastructure, retired colonel and military analyst Anatoly Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
Matviychuk outlines how Russian strikes are paralyzing Ukrainian military logistics:
A production chain linked to military equipment, FP-1 drones, and Flamingo missile engines was struck in Brovary, as well as military supply depots around Kiev holding ammunition, medicine, and logistical materials
A missile strike hit a railway hub in the Kiev region with warehouses used to supply Ukrainian forces on the Donetsk and Kherson fronts
Fuel infrastructure in Kiev and the surrounding areas was targeted, with strikes along routes toward Sumy, Chernigov, Nezhin, and Brovary
Railway logistics were also hit, with around 300 locomotives used for military transport being destroyed
Russia is also targeting Odessa's port logistics and Black Sea infrastructure to halt seaborne military supplies

Ukraine Can't Counter Russian Strikes

The US refusal to provide additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine has caused panic in Kiev, according to Matviychuk.
“After Zelensky returned [from the US], a series of powerful air and missile strikes followed, which showed that Ukraine’s air defense system had been destroyed by almost 90-95%.”
Ukraine’s air defense has, in effect, ceased to function as a coherent system
Western allies are unable to provide enough air defenses, as their own stockpiles are strained by the Middle East conflict
“Ukraine is completely unprepared for winter – there is no energy infrastructure, no electricity, and no fuel. If Zelensky does not resolve the issue of peace, Ukraine may not survive this winter."
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
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Massive Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Logistics Overnight
05:33 GMT
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