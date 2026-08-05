https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russian-strikes-on-key-logistic-hubs-accelerate-ukraines-demilitarization--1124541097.html

Russian Strikes on Key Logistic Hubs Accelerate Ukraine’s Demilitarization

Russian Strikes on Key Logistic Hubs Accelerate Ukraine’s Demilitarization

Sputnik International

Russia is targeting military warehouses in Kiev concealed within civilian facilities, unlike Ukraine, which indiscriminately attacks Russian commercial infrastructure, retired colonel and military analyst Anatoly Matviychuk tells Sputnik.

2026-08-05T14:15+0000

2026-08-05T14:15+0000

2026-08-05T14:15+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

kiev

russia

us

military drones

logistics

black sea

odessa

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Matviychuk outlines how Russian strikes are paralyzing Ukrainian military logistics: Ukraine Can't Counter Russian Strikes The US refusal to provide additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine has caused panic in Kiev, according to Matviychuk. “After Zelensky returned [from the US], a series of powerful air and missile strikes followed, which showed that Ukraine’s air defense system had been destroyed by almost 90-95%.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/massive-russian-strikes-hit-ukraines-logistics-overnight-1124539398.html

ukraine

kiev

russia

black sea

odessa

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2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, kiev, russia, us, military drones, logistics, black sea, odessa