https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/china-and-iran-team-up-to-explore-strategically-vital-rare-earths-1124569486.html

China and Iran Team Up to Explore Strategically Vital Rare Earths

China and Iran Team Up to Explore Strategically Vital Rare Earths

Sputnik International

The countries have included rare earth exploration and processing in this year’s joint workshop program, expanding their scientific cooperation into a strategically sensitive field.

2026-08-12T16:44+0000

2026-08-12T16:44+0000

2026-08-12T16:44+0000

world

china

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115728170_0:210:2897:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_476d4905c206b0b444e1a6d414328633.jpg

The cooperation could give Iran a foothold in a strategically important sector while further deepening Beijing’s scientific and economic ties with Tehran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-has-no-leverage-against-china-in-rare-earths-market---expert-1124068780.html

china

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, iran