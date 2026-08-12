International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/china-and-iran-team-up-to-explore-strategically-vital-rare-earths-1124569486.html
China and Iran Team Up to Explore Strategically Vital Rare Earths
China and Iran Team Up to Explore Strategically Vital Rare Earths
Sputnik International
The countries have included rare earth exploration and processing in this year’s joint workshop program, expanding their scientific cooperation into a strategically sensitive field.
2026-08-12T16:44+0000
2026-08-12T16:44+0000
world
china
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115728170_0:210:2897:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_476d4905c206b0b444e1a6d414328633.jpg
The cooperation could give Iran a foothold in a strategically important sector while further deepening Beijing’s scientific and economic ties with Tehran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-has-no-leverage-against-china-in-rare-earths-market---expert-1124068780.html
china
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115728170_84:0:2815:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d20118e86b1c77ca76e59f3402691362.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, iran
china, iran

China and Iran Team Up to Explore Strategically Vital Rare Earths

16:44 GMT 12.08.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankAn iridium billet
An iridium billet - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The countries have included rare earth exploration and processing in this year’s joint workshop program, expanding their scientific cooperation into a strategically sensitive field.
China will provide about $4,200 per workshop, while Iran will help cover international travel and accommodation in the country
Iran has identified rare earth anomalies across about 7,000 sq km
Rare earths are critical to missiles, fighter jets, radar and other military systems, that makes the cooperation strategically vital
Workshops will also cover nanomaterials for disease detection, pollution monitoring, earthquake-resistant construction and greener manufacturing
The cooperation could give Iran a foothold in a strategically important sector while further deepening Beijing’s scientific and economic ties with Tehran.
Rare-earth oxides - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
Analysis
US Has No Leverage Against China in Rare Earths Market - Expert
30 April, 18:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала