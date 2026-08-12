China and Iran Team Up to Explore Strategically Vital Rare Earths
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The countries have included rare earth exploration and processing in this year’s joint workshop program, expanding their scientific cooperation into a strategically sensitive field.
China will provide about $4,200 per workshop, while Iran will help cover international travel and accommodation in the country
Iran has identified rare earth anomalies across about 7,000 sq km
Rare earths are critical to missiles, fighter jets, radar and other military systems, that makes the cooperation strategically vital
Workshops will also cover nanomaterials for disease detection, pollution monitoring, earthquake-resistant construction and greener manufacturing
The cooperation could give Iran a foothold in a strategically important sector while further deepening Beijing’s scientific and economic ties with Tehran.
30 April, 18:48 GMT