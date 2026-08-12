https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/eu-weaponizing-operation-irini-against-legitimate-shipping---russian-mfa-1124568996.html

EU Weaponizing Operation Irini Against Legitimate Shipping - Russian MFA

EU Weaponizing Operation Irini Against Legitimate Shipping - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

The EU is using Operation Irini as a tool of intimidation, which amounts to an abuse of international legal norms, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

2026-08-12T14:34+0000

2026-08-12T14:34+0000

2026-08-12T14:54+0000

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european union (eu)

russian foreign ministry

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"Today, Operation Irini is effectively being used by the EU to intimidate commercial carriers and obstruct freedom of navigation. This is a clear case of abusing existing international legal norms and broadly interpreting its own authority," the ministry said in a statement.In order to hinder maritime shipments of oil and other cargoes on behalf of Russia, the European Union is leveraging the naval operation Irini,conducted off the coast of Libya. Citing the "adjusted" mandate of this operation, European forces are carrying out unlawful inspections of foreign vessels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/ukraine-ups-strikes-on-infrastructure--civilian-vessels-in-azov-black-sea-waters--russian-mfa-spox-1124567999.html

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