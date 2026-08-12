International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/eu-weaponizing-operation-irini-against-legitimate-shipping---russian-mfa-1124568996.html
EU Weaponizing Operation Irini Against Legitimate Shipping - Russian MFA
EU Weaponizing Operation Irini Against Legitimate Shipping - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
The EU is using Operation Irini as a tool of intimidation, which amounts to an abuse of international legal norms, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
2026-08-12T14:34+0000
2026-08-12T14:54+0000
world
russia
european union (eu)
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103324/06/1033240666_0:157:3000:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab585e3139f3abc23516d441403808f.jpg
"Today, Operation Irini is effectively being used by the EU to intimidate commercial carriers and obstruct freedom of navigation. This is a clear case of abusing existing international legal norms and broadly interpreting its own authority," the ministry said in a statement.In order to hinder maritime shipments of oil and other cargoes on behalf of Russia, the European Union is leveraging the naval operation Irini,conducted off the coast of Libya. Citing the "adjusted" mandate of this operation, European forces are carrying out unlawful inspections of foreign vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/ukraine-ups-strikes-on-infrastructure--civilian-vessels-in-azov-black-sea-waters--russian-mfa-spox-1124567999.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103324/06/1033240666_165:0:2834:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_8384c1817866eafd0f5d6ee96e68ef9d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, european union (eu), russian foreign ministry
russia, european union (eu), russian foreign ministry

EU Weaponizing Operation Irini Against Legitimate Shipping - Russian MFA

14:34 GMT 12.08.2026 (Updated: 14:54 GMT 12.08.2026)
© AFP 2023 / MAHMUD TURKIAOil tanker Morning Glory
Oil tanker Morning Glory - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2026
© AFP 2023 / MAHMUD TURKIA
Subscribe
The EU is using Operation Irini as a tool of intimidation, which amounts to an abuse of international legal norms, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
"Today, Operation Irini is effectively being used by the EU to intimidate commercial carriers and obstruct freedom of navigation. This is a clear case of abusing existing international legal norms and broadly interpreting its own authority," the ministry said in a statement.
In order to hinder maritime shipments of oil and other cargoes on behalf of Russia, the European Union is leveraging the naval operation Irini,conducted off the coast of Libya. Citing the "adjusted" mandate of this operation, European forces are carrying out unlawful inspections of foreign vessels.
"The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, by labeling not the actions of EU member-state ships involved in Irini as unlawful, but rather the routine maritime shipments that ensure the energy and food security of developing countries, once again demonstrates flagrant disregard for the norms of international law," the Foreign Ministry added.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2026
World
Ukraine Ups Strikes on Infrastructure & Civilian Vessels in Azov-Black Sea Waters – Russian MFA spox
13:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала