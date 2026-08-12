https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/eu-weaponizing-operation-irini-against-legitimate-shipping---russian-mfa-1124568996.html
EU Weaponizing Operation Irini Against Legitimate Shipping - Russian MFA
EU Weaponizing Operation Irini Against Legitimate Shipping - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
The EU is using Operation Irini as a tool of intimidation, which amounts to an abuse of international legal norms, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
2026-08-12T14:34+0000
2026-08-12T14:34+0000
2026-08-12T14:54+0000
world
russia
european union (eu)
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103324/06/1033240666_0:157:3000:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab585e3139f3abc23516d441403808f.jpg
"Today, Operation Irini is effectively being used by the EU to intimidate commercial carriers and obstruct freedom of navigation. This is a clear case of abusing existing international legal norms and broadly interpreting its own authority," the ministry said in a statement.In order to hinder maritime shipments of oil and other cargoes on behalf of Russia, the European Union is leveraging the naval operation Irini,conducted off the coast of Libya. Citing the "adjusted" mandate of this operation, European forces are carrying out unlawful inspections of foreign vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/ukraine-ups-strikes-on-infrastructure--civilian-vessels-in-azov-black-sea-waters--russian-mfa-spox-1124567999.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103324/06/1033240666_165:0:2834:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_8384c1817866eafd0f5d6ee96e68ef9d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, european union (eu), russian foreign ministry
russia, european union (eu), russian foreign ministry
EU Weaponizing Operation Irini Against Legitimate Shipping - Russian MFA
14:34 GMT 12.08.2026 (Updated: 14:54 GMT 12.08.2026)
The EU is using Operation Irini as a tool of intimidation, which amounts to an abuse of international legal norms, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
"Today, Operation Irini is effectively being used by the EU to intimidate commercial carriers and obstruct freedom of navigation. This is a clear case of abusing existing international legal norms and broadly interpreting its own authority," the ministry said in a statement.
In order to hinder maritime shipments of oil and other cargoes on behalf of Russia, the European Union is leveraging the naval operation Irini,conducted off the coast of Libya. Citing the "adjusted" mandate of this operation, European forces are carrying out unlawful inspections of foreign vessels.
"The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, by labeling not the actions of EU member-state ships involved in Irini as unlawful, but rather the routine maritime shipments that ensure the energy and food security of developing countries, once again demonstrates flagrant disregard for the norms of international law," the Foreign Ministry added.