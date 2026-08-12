https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/ukraine-ups-strikes-on-infrastructure--civilian-vessels-in-azov-black-sea-waters--russian-mfa-spox-1124567999.html
Ukraine Ups Strikes on Infrastructure & Civilian Vessels in Azov-Black Sea Waters – Russian MFA spox
Ukraine Ups Strikes on Infrastructure & Civilian Vessels in Azov-Black Sea Waters – Russian MFA spox
Sputnik International
Ukraine, using intelligence data from the European Union and NATO, is escalating attacks on transport and logistics infrastructure and vessels in the Azov-Black Sea waters, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-08-12T13:31+0000
2026-08-12T13:31+0000
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"Throughout the summer, Ukraine, using unmanned systems and intelligence data obtained from NATO and EU countries, has been escalating attacks on coastal transport and logistics infrastructure and civilian vessels in the Azov-Black Sea area," she said.Ukraine’s strikes on agri-food ships are evidently working in the interests of certain Western nations, she added.Other Key Statements
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russia, ukraine, azov, black sea, russian foreign ministry, european union (eu), nato, maria zakharova
Ukraine Ups Strikes on Infrastructure & Civilian Vessels in Azov-Black Sea Waters – Russian MFA spox
Ukraine, using intelligence data from the European Union and NATO, is escalating attacks on transport and logistics infrastructure and vessels in the Azov-Black Sea waters, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Throughout the summer, Ukraine, using unmanned systems and intelligence data obtained from NATO and EU countries, has been escalating attacks on coastal transport and logistics infrastructure and civilian vessels in the Azov-Black Sea area," she said.
Ukraine’s strikes on agri-food ships are evidently working in the interests of certain Western nations, she added.
Russian forces will carry on with operations to neutralize security threats in the Black Sea
Ukrainian strikes in the Azov and Black Seas, combined with Western sanctions, are intensifying the grain crisis and fueling a global rise in food prices