https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/ukraine-ups-strikes-on-infrastructure--civilian-vessels-in-azov-black-sea-waters--russian-mfa-spox-1124567999.html

Ukraine Ups Strikes on Infrastructure & Civilian Vessels in Azov-Black Sea Waters – Russian MFA spox

Ukraine Ups Strikes on Infrastructure & Civilian Vessels in Azov-Black Sea Waters – Russian MFA spox

Sputnik International

Ukraine, using intelligence data from the European Union and NATO, is escalating attacks on transport and logistics infrastructure and vessels in the Azov-Black Sea waters, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-08-12T13:31+0000

2026-08-12T13:31+0000

2026-08-12T13:31+0000

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"Throughout the summer, Ukraine, using unmanned systems and intelligence data obtained from NATO and EU countries, has been escalating attacks on coastal transport and logistics infrastructure and civilian vessels in the Azov-Black Sea area," she said.Ukraine’s strikes on agri-food ships are evidently working in the interests of certain Western nations, she added.Other Key Statements

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/germany--japan-reembrace-mass-surveillance---russian-mfa-spox-1124564085.html

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