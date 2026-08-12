https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/iaea-notified-of-ukraine-attack-injuring-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-on-duty-employees-1124564384.html

IAEA Notifies of Ukrainian Attack Injuring Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant On-Duty Employees

IAEA Notifies of Ukrainian Attack Injuring Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant On-Duty Employees

Sputnik International

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been notified of the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, which injured employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), who were performing work tasks, ZNPP communications director Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.

2026-08-12T07:26+0000

2026-08-12T07:26+0000

2026-08-12T07:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

zaporozhye

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Earlier in the day, the plant administration said that two employees were among those injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the industrial zone of the power plant's satellite city of Energodar.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/ukrainian-drones-plant-mines-on-main-road-to-energodar-every-night--rosatom-ceo-1124540706.html

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international atomic energy agency (iaea), zaporozhye, zaporozhye npp, ukraine