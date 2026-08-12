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IAEA Notifies of Ukrainian Attack Injuring Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant On-Duty Employees
IAEA Notifies of Ukrainian Attack Injuring Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant On-Duty Employees
Sputnik International
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been notified of the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, which injured employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), who were performing work tasks, ZNPP communications director Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.
2026-08-12T07:26+0000
2026-08-12T07:43+0000
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Earlier in the day, the plant administration said that two employees were among those injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the industrial zone of the power plant's satellite city of Energodar.
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international atomic energy agency (iaea), zaporozhye, zaporozhye npp, ukraine

IAEA Notifies of Ukrainian Attack Injuring Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant On-Duty Employees

07:26 GMT 12.08.2026 (Updated: 07:43 GMT 12.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankAn armored vehicle leaves the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), accompanying the motorcade with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi
An armored vehicle leaves the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), accompanying the motorcade with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2026
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SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been notified of the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, which injured employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), who were performing work tasks, ZNPP communications director Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, the plant administration said that two employees were among those injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the industrial zone of the power plant's satellite city of Energodar.
"We have informed the IAEA about the attack. The employees of the Zaporozhye NPP who suffered from the Ukrainian armed forces attack performed their work tasks," Yashina said.
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Drones Plant Mines on Main Road to Energodar Every Night – Rosatom CEO
5 August, 11:26 GMT
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