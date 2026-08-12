https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/iran-ready-for-protracted-conflict-with-us---irgc-top-official-1124566232.html

Iran Ready for Protracted Conflict With US - IRGC Top Official

Iran Ready for Protracted Conflict With US - IRGC Top Official

Sputnik International

Iran is ready for a protracted conflict with the United States to fully ensure its security, a top adviser to the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Reza Naqdi, said.

2026-08-12T11:49+0000

2026-08-12T11:49+0000

2026-08-12T11:49+0000

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"We have to attain deterrence so that the enemy never dares to attack us, so we can live with security. One way is to prolong this war until we get to the next term of the presidency and cause attrition, so that if anyone else wants to attack Iran, they will know there is a cost," Naqdi said in an interview with the PBS broadcaster. The US armed forces turned out to be weaker than Tehran thought, the official added. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on July 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire was no longer in effect. On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region following another wave of exchanges of strikes. The next day, Trump said the US would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz. He also reinstated the US blockade of Iranian ports. On Sunday, Trump said that his administration had scaled back the efforts to agree a deal with Iran and was "low keying" the process in the hope that economic pressure would take its toll.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ghalibaf-mocks-us-theater-diplomacy-over-iran-war-1124546695.html

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