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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/iran-to-join-brics-new-development-bank-1124567852.html
Iran to Join BRICS New Development Bank
Iran to Join BRICS New Development Bank
Sputnik International
The move is aimed at seeking bilateral and multilateral currency cooperation with BRICS members.
2026-08-12T13:21+0000
2026-08-12T13:21+0000
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new development bank (ndb)
abdolnaser hemmati
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Iran has been member of BRICS since 2024 but wasn't part of the New Development Bank. Joining the body will give Iran a sanctions-proof financial lifeline—and further cements BRICS as the core of the emerging multipolar economic order.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/irans-hormuz-strait-toll-hits-petrodollar-accelerates-brics-de-dollarization-1123958633.html
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brics, new development bank (ndb), abdolnaser hemmati
brics, new development bank (ndb), abdolnaser hemmati

Iran to Join BRICS New Development Bank

13:21 GMT 12.08.2026
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankXVII Summit BRICS
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The move is aimed at seeking bilateral and multilateral currency cooperation with BRICS members.
The impending accession was announced by Iran’s Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, who added the NDB is "the most important result" of BRICS cooperation
The bloc now includes 10 members—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Indonesia, and Ethiopia—with the NDB as its flagship financial institution
Iran, hit by massive restrictions for years, regularly pushes for independent and resilient financial mechanisms to counter Western sanctions
Iran has been member of BRICS since 2024 but wasn't part of the New Development Bank. Joining the body will give Iran a sanctions-proof financial lifeline—and further cements BRICS as the core of the emerging multipolar economic order.
Chinese yuan banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
Analysis
Iran’s Hormuz Strait Toll Hits Petrodollar, Accelerates BRICS De-Dollarization
7 April, 16:03 GMT
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