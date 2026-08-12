https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/iran-to-join-brics-new-development-bank-1124567852.html

Iran to Join BRICS New Development Bank

Iran to Join BRICS New Development Bank

Sputnik International

The move is aimed at seeking bilateral and multilateral currency cooperation with BRICS members.

2026-08-12T13:21+0000

2026-08-12T13:21+0000

2026-08-12T13:21+0000

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brics

new development bank (ndb)

abdolnaser hemmati

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Iran has been member of BRICS since 2024 but wasn't part of the New Development Bank. Joining the body will give Iran a sanctions-proof financial lifeline—and further cements BRICS as the core of the emerging multipolar economic order.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/irans-hormuz-strait-toll-hits-petrodollar-accelerates-brics-de-dollarization-1123958633.html

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brics, new development bank (ndb), abdolnaser hemmati