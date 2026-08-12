https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-vodyanoye-in-kharkov-region--1124565839.html
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vodyanoye in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vodyanoye in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
Russian Forces liberated the inhabited locality Vodyanoye in the Kharkov region, Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.
2026-08-12T09:25+0000
2026-08-12T09:25+0000
2026-08-12T09:25+0000
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"As a result of decisive actions subunits of Sever battlegroup have liberated the inhabited locality Vodyanoye in Kharkov region," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russian-forces-liberate-novoe-pole-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124560985.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vodyanoye in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces liberated the inhabited locality of Vodyanoye in the Kharkov region, Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.
"As a result of decisive actions subunits of Sever battlegroup have liberated the inhabited locality Vodyanoye in Kharkov region," the ministry said.
The settlement of Vodyanoye is located in the Kupyansk district of Kharkov region. The liberation allows Russian forces to advance toward the village of Olkhovatka, which serves as a key Ukrainian logistics hub. By securing control over this area, Russian troops are able to expand their operational foothold and improve their tactical position along this section of the front line.
Ukraine lost over 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 210 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 340 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 195 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Eight unmanned boats of the Ukrainian forces were destroyed in the Black Sea
Russian air defense forces intercepted 1,061 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and five Neptune long-range missiles