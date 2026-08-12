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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-fsb-foils-ukraine-orchestrated-murder-of-officer-1124564274.html
Russian FSB Foils Ukraine-Orchestrated Murder of Officer
Russian FSB Foils Ukraine-Orchestrated Murder of Officer
Sputnik International
The detained agent of Ukraine plotted to use an explosive device under the car of a Defense Ministry officer in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, the FSB states.
2026-08-12T07:16+0000
2026-08-12T07:16+0000
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He was arrested while trying to retrieve a Western-made explosive device from a cache, it notes, adding the criminal was offered money by Ukrainian special services.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russias-fsb-prevented-3-attempts-by-ukrainian-saboteurs-to-enter-russia-in-2026-1124560679.html
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Russian FSB Foils Ukraine-Orchestrated Murder of Officer

07:16 GMT 12.08.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankFSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo
FSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2026
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The detained agent of Ukraine plotted to use an explosive device under the car of a Defense Ministry officer in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, the FSB states.
He was arrested while trying to retrieve a Western-made explosive device from a cache, it notes, adding the criminal was offered money by Ukrainian special services.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2026
Russia
Russia's FSB Prevented 3 Attempts by Ukrainian Saboteurs to Enter Russia in 2026
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