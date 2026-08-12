https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-fsb-foils-ukraine-orchestrated-murder-of-officer-1124564274.html
Russian FSB Foils Ukraine-Orchestrated Murder of Officer
Russian FSB Foils Ukraine-Orchestrated Murder of Officer
Sputnik International
The detained agent of Ukraine plotted to use an explosive device under the car of a Defense Ministry officer in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, the FSB states.
2026-08-12T07:16+0000
2026-08-12T07:16+0000
2026-08-12T07:16+0000
russia
russia
krasnodar
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He was arrested while trying to retrieve a Western-made explosive device from a cache, it notes, adding the criminal was offered money by Ukrainian special services.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russias-fsb-prevented-3-attempts-by-ukrainian-saboteurs-to-enter-russia-in-2026-1124560679.html
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russia, krasnodar, defense ministry, ukraine
russia, krasnodar, defense ministry, ukraine
Russian FSB Foils Ukraine-Orchestrated Murder of Officer
The detained agent of Ukraine plotted to use an explosive device under the car of a Defense Ministry officer in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, the FSB states.
He was arrested while trying to retrieve a Western-made explosive device from a cache, it notes, adding the criminal was offered money by Ukrainian special services.