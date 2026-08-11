https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russias-fsb-prevented-3-attempts-by-ukrainian-saboteurs-to-enter-russia-in-2026-1124560679.html

Russia's FSB Prevented 3 Attempts by Ukrainian Saboteurs to Enter Russia in 2026

Russia's FSB Prevented 3 Attempts by Ukrainian Saboteurs to Enter Russia in 2026

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented three attempts by Ukrainian saboteurs to enter Russia in 2026, Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday.

2026-08-11T09:08+0000

2026-08-11T09:08+0000

2026-08-11T09:08+0000

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"This year alone, law enforcement agencies have stopped three attempts by saboteurs to enter the territory of our country," Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee. Ukrainian special services are increasing their activity in recruiting perpetrators of terrorist attacks from among Russian citizens, the FSB head added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/fsb-nabs-two-russian-citizens-over-ties-to-ukrainian-intelligence-1124525744.html

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