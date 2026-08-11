https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russias-fsb-prevented-3-attempts-by-ukrainian-saboteurs-to-enter-russia-in-2026-1124560679.html
Russia's FSB Prevented 3 Attempts by Ukrainian Saboteurs to Enter Russia in 2026
Russia's FSB Prevented 3 Attempts by Ukrainian Saboteurs to Enter Russia in 2026
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented three attempts by Ukrainian saboteurs to enter Russia in 2026, Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday.
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"This year alone, law enforcement agencies have stopped three attempts by saboteurs to enter the territory of our country," Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee. Ukrainian special services are increasing their activity in recruiting perpetrators of terrorist attacks from among Russian citizens, the FSB head added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/fsb-nabs-two-russian-citizens-over-ties-to-ukrainian-intelligence-1124525744.html
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Russia's FSB Prevented 3 Attempts by Ukrainian Saboteurs to Enter Russia in 2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented three attempts by Ukrainian saboteurs to enter Russia in 2026, Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday.
"This year alone, law enforcement agencies have stopped three attempts by saboteurs to enter the territory of our country," Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee.
Ukrainian special services are increasing their activity in recruiting perpetrators of terrorist attacks
from among Russian citizens, the FSB head added.