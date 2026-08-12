https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-pacific-fleet-ready-to-board-and-detain-shadow-fleet-vessels-of-western-nations---commander-1124565439.html

Russian Pacific Fleet Ready to Board and Detain Shadow Fleet Vessels of Western Nations - Commander

Russian Pacific Fleet Ready to Board and Detain Shadow Fleet Vessels of Western Nations - Commander

Sputnik International

Russian Pacific Fleet is prepared to carry out tasks involving the inspection and detention of shadow fleet vessels belonging to unfriendly Western countries, Fleet Commander Admiral Viktor Liina has reported to President Vladimir Putin aboard the cruiser Varyag.

2026-08-12T08:21+0000

2026-08-12T08:21+0000

2026-08-12T08:21+0000

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"Western states are actively employing vessels flying the flags of third countries to transport cargo in their own interests. In essence, this constitutes their shadow fleet. We have the forces required to inspect and detain vessels of unfriendly states that belong to their shadow fleet. Interagency coordination has been established. We are ready to begin carrying out these tasks," Liina said.Other Statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/nato-is-creeping-into-pacific-and-potential-for-conflict-is-growing---putin--1124564851.html

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