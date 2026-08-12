Russian Pacific Fleet Ready to Board and Detain Shadow Fleet Vessels of Western Nations - Commander
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at Russian Pacific Fleet drills in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk
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Russian Pacific Fleet is prepared to carry out tasks involving the inspection and detention of shadow fleet vessels belonging to unfriendly Western countries, Fleet Commander Admiral Viktor Liina has reported to President Vladimir Putin aboard the cruiser Varyag.
"Western states are actively employing vessels flying the flags of third countries to transport cargo in their own interests. In essence, this constitutes their shadow fleet. We have the forces required to inspect and detain vessels of unfriendly states that belong to their shadow fleet. Interagency coordination has been established. We are ready to begin carrying out these tasks," Liina said.
Other Statements:
Clear trend is emerging of NATO military and political resources being drawn into regional affairs in the Asia-Pacific
Military-political situation in the Asia-Pacific region remains tense and shows a steady trend toward growing complexity
More than 1,000 ships have transited through Russia's exclusive economic zone near the Kuril Islands over the past 3.5 months, with 379 of them sailing under the flags of unfriendly states
The drills aimed at defending Russia's Far Eastern borders commenced on August 4. The main operational and combat training event of the Pacific Fleet for 2026 is being conducted under the command of Admiral Viktor Liina. Approximately 60 surface ships, submarines, and support vessels are participating in the maneuvers, along with around 30 aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems from the fleet's naval aviation branch. More than 13,000 military personnel are also involved in the exercises.