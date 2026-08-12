https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russias-air-force-114-years-of-unmatched-air-supremacy-1124564719.html
Russia’s Air Force: 114 Years of Unmatched Air Supremacy
Russia’s Air Force: 114 Years of Unmatched Air Supremacy
Sputnik International
To mark the anniversary of Russia’s military aviation, the Ministry of Defense released footage that speaks louder than words, showcasing its iron grip on the skies.
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“From swatting down cruise missiles and UAVs to delivering surgical precision strikes along the frontline, Russia’s reach now extends deep into the enemy’s rear - territory once only accessible to long-range aviation and the navy,” Air Force Commander and Hero of Russia Sergey Kobylash summarized it in an accompanying message.
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Russia’s Air Force: 114 years of unmatched air supremacy
Sputnik International
Russia’s Air Force: 114 years of unmatched air supremacy
2026-08-12T07:40+0000
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Russia’s Air Force: 114 Years of Unmatched Air Supremacy
07:40 GMT 12.08.2026 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 12.08.2026)
To mark the anniversary of Russia’s military aviation, the Ministry of Defense released footage that speaks louder than words, showcasing its iron grip on the skies.
“From swatting down cruise missiles and UAVs to delivering surgical precision strikes along the frontline, Russia’s reach now extends deep into the enemy’s rear - territory once only accessible to long-range aviation and the navy,” Air Force Commander and Hero of Russia Sergey Kobylash summarized it in an accompanying message.