https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russias-air-force-114-years-of-unmatched-air-supremacy-1124564719.html

Russia’s Air Force: 114 Years of Unmatched Air Supremacy

Russia’s Air Force: 114 Years of Unmatched Air Supremacy

Sputnik International

To mark the anniversary of Russia’s military aviation, the Ministry of Defense released footage that speaks louder than words, showcasing its iron grip on the skies.

2026-08-12T07:40+0000

2026-08-12T07:40+0000

2026-08-12T07:42+0000

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“From swatting down cruise missiles and UAVs to delivering surgical precision strikes along the frontline, Russia’s reach now extends deep into the enemy’s rear - territory once only accessible to long-range aviation and the navy,” Air Force Commander and Hero of Russia Sergey Kobylash summarized it in an accompanying message.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russia-calls-agreement-with-syria-on-bases-important-step-in-military-cooperation-1124561821.html

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