https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/germany--japan-reembrace-mass-surveillance---russian-mfa-spox-1124564085.html
Germany & Japan Reembrace Mass Surveillance - Russian MFA Spox
Germany & Japan Reembrace Mass Surveillance - Russian MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Germany and Japan are reviving practices reminiscent of the Gestapo and Japan’s Tokko secret police, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova writes on social media.
2026-08-12T06:41+0000
2026-08-12T06:41+0000
2026-08-12T06:42+0000
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“Two former WWII Axis powers returned in unison in July to surveillance practices from which they were forcibly weaned in 1945,” Zakharova notes.She points out that Germany’s Bundestag approved the most extensive reform of the Federal Police law since 1994, expanding authorities’ powers to use real-time facial recognition at train stations and airports, AI to analyze crowd behavior, warrantless document checks, phone wiretapping and drones.Europe’s largest internet industry association, eco, has slammed this as a “blueprint for digital mass surveillance.”Japan has faced similar scrutiny after reports revealed that a Ground Self-Defense Force intelligence unit compiled dossiers on Japanese citizens, including information on their families, finances, political attitudes and views of Japan and the Self-Defense Forces.The last time the Japanese military compiled dossiers on the loyalty of citizens was under Emperor Hirohito. At that time, the Special Higher Police, the Tokko, monitored, arrested, and tortured people for their political beliefs, Zakharova reminds.Parallels with the Gestapo and the Tokko are being drawn by the press and experts in Germany and Japan themselves.
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Germany & Japan Reembrace Mass Surveillance - Russian MFA Spox
06:41 GMT 12.08.2026 (Updated: 06:42 GMT 12.08.2026)
Germany and Japan are reviving practices reminiscent of the Gestapo and Japan’s Tokko secret police, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova writes on social media.
“Two former WWII Axis powers returned in unison in July to surveillance practices from which they were forcibly weaned in 1945,” Zakharova
notes.
She points out that Germany’s Bundestag approved the most extensive reform of the Federal Police law since 1994, expanding authorities’ powers to use real-time facial recognition at train stations and airports, AI to analyze crowd behavior, warrantless document checks, phone wiretapping and drones.
Europe’s largest internet industry association, eco, has slammed this as a “blueprint for digital mass surveillance.”
Japan has faced similar scrutiny after reports revealed that a Ground Self-Defense Force intelligence unit compiled dossiers on Japanese citizens, including information on their families, finances, political attitudes and views of Japan and the Self-Defense Forces.
The last time the Japanese military compiled dossiers on the loyalty of citizens was under Emperor Hirohito.
At that time, the Special Higher Police, the Tokko, monitored, arrested, and tortured people for their political beliefs, Zakharova reminds.
Parallels with the Gestapo and the Tokko are being drawn by the press and experts in Germany and Japan themselves.
“Both Tokyo and Berlin are ignoring them. The Axis is stirring,” Zakharova concludes.