https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/jinnahi-key-facts-about-pakistans-first-lunar-rover-1124575059.html
'Jinnah‑I': Key Facts About Pakistan's First Lunar Rover
'Jinnah‑I': Key Facts About Pakistan's First Lunar Rover
Sputnik International
The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has officially announced that Pakistan's first lunar rover has been named "Jinnah‑I" in honor of Muhammad Ali Jinnah — the founder of Pakistan.
2026-08-13T16:03+0000
2026-08-13T16:03+0000
2026-08-13T16:03+0000
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The rover is being developed by SUPARCO engineers. Its technical specifications (according to media reports):Weight: approximately 35 kg.Instruments: TTI (Terrain Testing Instrument) — a probe for measuring lunar soil characteristics — plus radiation and plasma sensors.The rover will fly to the Moon aboard China's Chang'e‑8 mission and operate near the Moon's South Pole. Its tasks include studying soil composition, radiation, plasma, surface mapping, and testing new technologies.Launch is tentatively scheduled for 2029 (earlier plans mentioned 2028). China provides the lander, Pakistani specialists will control the rover after delivery.What else makes this mission special?3D-printing on the Moon: Chang'e‑8 will test building with lunar regolith — a step toward future lunar bases.Pakistan's achievement: The rover is indigenous. Success would make Pakistan the 6th country to operate a rover on the Moon.International cooperation: Eleven countries and regions participate, including Russia, Turkiye, South Africa, and Italy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/pakistan-unveils-10-billion-plan-to-become-global-health-tourism-hub-1124562780.html
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pakistan, moon, lunar rover
pakistan, moon, lunar rover
'Jinnah‑I': Key Facts About Pakistan's First Lunar Rover
The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has officially announced that Pakistan's first lunar rover has been named "Jinnah‑I" in honor of Muhammad Ali Jinnah — the founder of Pakistan.
The rover is being developed by SUPARCO engineers. Its technical specifications (according to media reports):
Weight: approximately 35 kg.
Instruments: TTI (Terrain Testing Instrument) — a probe for measuring lunar soil characteristics — plus radiation and plasma sensors.
The rover will fly to the Moon aboard China's Chang'e‑8 mission and operate near the Moon's South Pole. Its tasks include studying soil composition, radiation, plasma, surface mapping, and testing new technologies.
Launch is tentatively scheduled for 2029 (earlier plans mentioned 2028). China provides the lander, Pakistani specialists will control the rover after delivery.
What else makes this mission special?
3D-printing on the Moon: Chang'e‑8 will test building with lunar regolith — a step toward future lunar bases.
Pakistan's achievement: The rover is indigenous. Success would make Pakistan the 6th country to operate a rover on the Moon.
International cooperation: Eleven countries and regions participate, including Russia, Turkiye, South Africa, and Italy.