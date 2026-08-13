https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/nato-militarizing-arctic-under-eastern-threat-pretext--russian-diplomat-1124573281.html

NATO Militarizing Arctic Under ‘Eastern Threat’ Pretext — Russian Diplomat

NATO Militarizing Arctic Under ‘Eastern Threat’ Pretext — Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

Large-scale NATO military exercises are held regularly in the region — including offensive scenarios — with non-Arctic NATO members now actively involved, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's European Problems Department Vladislav Maslennikov says.

2026-08-13T09:54+0000

2026-08-13T09:54+0000

2026-08-13T09:54+0000

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Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that NATO's military budget hikes are provoking global militarization and an arms race — with the West using false claims of a Russian threat to squeeze taxpayers and cover economic failures.Russia insists the Arctic must remain a territory of cooperation and peaceful development where all Arctic states' legitimate interests should be respected.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/arctic-cooperation-impossible-without-russia--expert-1124337523.html

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