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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/nato-militarizing-arctic-under-eastern-threat-pretext--russian-diplomat-1124573281.html
NATO Militarizing Arctic Under ‘Eastern Threat’ Pretext — Russian Diplomat
NATO Militarizing Arctic Under ‘Eastern Threat’ Pretext — Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Large-scale NATO military exercises are held regularly in the region — including offensive scenarios — with non-Arctic NATO members now actively involved, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's European Problems Department Vladislav Maslennikov says.
2026-08-13T09:54+0000
2026-08-13T09:54+0000
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Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that NATO's military budget hikes are provoking global militarization and an arms race — with the West using false claims of a Russian threat to squeeze taxpayers and cover economic failures.Russia insists the Arctic must remain a territory of cooperation and peaceful development where all Arctic states' legitimate interests should be respected.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/arctic-cooperation-impossible-without-russia--expert-1124337523.html
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NATO Militarizing Arctic Under ‘Eastern Threat’ Pretext — Russian Diplomat

09:54 GMT 13.08.2026
© Photo : US militaryUS test launches palletized long-range strike system in the Arctic. November 2022. Screengrab of video released by the Pentagon.
US test launches palletized long-range strike system in the Arctic. November 2022. Screengrab of video released by the Pentagon. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
© Photo : US military
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Large-scale NATO military exercises are held regularly in the region — including offensive scenarios — with non-Arctic NATO members now actively involved, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's European Problems Department Vladislav Maslennikov says.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that NATO's military budget hikes are provoking global militarization and an arms race — with the West using false claims of a Russian threat to squeeze taxpayers and cover economic failures.
Russia insists the Arctic must remain a territory of cooperation and peaceful development where all Arctic states' legitimate interests should be respected.
The nuclear icebreaker Yamal during Arctic exploration in the Kara Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
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Arctic Cooperation Impossible Without Russia – Expert
21 June, 07:55 GMT
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