https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/arctic-cooperation-impossible-without-russia--expert-1124337523.html
Arctic Cooperation Impossible Without Russia – Expert
Arctic Cooperation Impossible Without Russia – Expert
Sputnik International
The Arctic Council should be restored to its original format, and Russia’s participation is essential as it helps advance national interests and defend sovereign rights over Arctic territories and resources, Irina Strelnikova, director of the Centre for Interdisciplinary Arctic Studies at HSE University, told Sputnik.
2026-06-21T07:55+0000
2026-06-21T07:55+0000
2026-06-21T07:55+0000
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Russia’s participation confirms its status as a key Arctic player and provides a legitimate platform to protect its interests amid global instability and the shift toward multipolarity, Strelnikova said.Strelnikova said the Arctic Council has been in crisis in recent years, becoming overly politicized despite originally being created as an environmental cooperation forum. She argued that the structure should not be reformed or transformed, but preserved in its original form.She also dismissed Western proposals to exclude Russia as unrealistic, noting that it is impossible to remove a country that represents a significant share of the Arctic region, while non-Arctic states cannot replace regional cooperation mechanisms.Despite the Council’s limited functionality, Russia continues to develop cooperation through alternative platforms, though these are not seen as substitutes.While Norway’s chairmanship since 2024 has resumed some working groups, they operate only online and no new projects have been launched. Strelnikova stressed that the Council’s core role is to maintain order in the region and ensure consensus among Arctic states.She added that expanding observer rights or admitting new observers should not happen, warning that the absence of the Council could lead to a surge of non-Arctic actors entering the region. Strelnikova concluded that the Council must be depoliticized and return to a constructive format focused strictly on Arctic issues, saying its restoration is ultimately inevitable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/arctic-of-strategic-importance-for-russias-economic-development---putin-1124030974.html
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arctic, russia, arctic council, cooperation, national, interests
arctic, russia, arctic council, cooperation, national, interests
Arctic Cooperation Impossible Without Russia – Expert
The Arctic Council should be restored to its original format, and Russia’s participation is essential as it helps advance national interests and defend sovereign rights over Arctic territories and resources, Irina Strelnikova, director of the Centre for Interdisciplinary Arctic Studies at HSE University, told Sputnik.
Russia’s participation confirms its status as a key Arctic player and provides a legitimate platform to protect its interests amid global instability and the shift toward multipolarity
, Strelnikova said.
Strelnikova said the Arctic Council has been in crisis in recent years, becoming overly politicized despite originally being created as an environmental cooperation forum. She argued that the structure should not be reformed or transformed, but preserved in its original form.
She also dismissed Western proposals to exclude Russia as unrealistic
, noting that it is impossible to remove a country that represents a significant share of the Arctic region, while non-Arctic states cannot replace regional cooperation mechanisms.
Despite the Council’s limited functionality, Russia continues to develop cooperation through alternative platforms, though these are not seen as substitutes.
While Norway’s chairmanship since 2024 has resumed some working groups, they operate only online and no new projects have been launched. Strelnikova stressed that the Council’s core role is to maintain order in the region and ensure consensus among Arctic states.
She added that expanding observer rights or admitting new observers should not happen, warning that the absence of the Council could lead to a surge of non-Arctic actors entering the region. Strelnikova concluded that the Council must be depoliticized and return to a constructive format focused strictly on Arctic issues, saying its restoration is ultimately inevitable.