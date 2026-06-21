International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/arctic-cooperation-impossible-without-russia--expert-1124337523.html
Arctic Cooperation Impossible Without Russia – Expert
Arctic Cooperation Impossible Without Russia – Expert
Sputnik International
The Arctic Council should be restored to its original format, and Russia’s participation is essential as it helps advance national interests and defend sovereign rights over Arctic territories and resources, Irina Strelnikova, director of the Centre for Interdisciplinary Arctic Studies at HSE University, told Sputnik.
2026-06-21T07:55+0000
2026-06-21T07:55+0000
world
arctic
russia
arctic council
cooperation
national
interests
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102714/23/1027142384_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2abf18785d8cc514ec283406928994e.jpg
Russia’s participation confirms its status as a key Arctic player and provides a legitimate platform to protect its interests amid global instability and the shift toward multipolarity, Strelnikova said.Strelnikova said the Arctic Council has been in crisis in recent years, becoming overly politicized despite originally being created as an environmental cooperation forum. She argued that the structure should not be reformed or transformed, but preserved in its original form.She also dismissed Western proposals to exclude Russia as unrealistic, noting that it is impossible to remove a country that represents a significant share of the Arctic region, while non-Arctic states cannot replace regional cooperation mechanisms.Despite the Council’s limited functionality, Russia continues to develop cooperation through alternative platforms, though these are not seen as substitutes.While Norway’s chairmanship since 2024 has resumed some working groups, they operate only online and no new projects have been launched. Strelnikova stressed that the Council’s core role is to maintain order in the region and ensure consensus among Arctic states.She added that expanding observer rights or admitting new observers should not happen, warning that the absence of the Council could lead to a surge of non-Arctic actors entering the region. Strelnikova concluded that the Council must be depoliticized and return to a constructive format focused strictly on Arctic issues, saying its restoration is ultimately inevitable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/arctic-of-strategic-importance-for-russias-economic-development---putin-1124030974.html
arctic
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102714/23/1027142384_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c4e09907c5cc3c72f3adcc3a19f5c15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
arctic, russia, arctic council, cooperation, national, interests
arctic, russia, arctic council, cooperation, national, interests

Arctic Cooperation Impossible Without Russia – Expert

07:55 GMT 21.06.2026
© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov / Go to the mediabankThe nuclear icebreaker Yamal during Arctic exploration in the Kara Sea
The nuclear icebreaker Yamal during Arctic exploration in the Kara Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Arctic Council should be restored to its original format, and Russia’s participation is essential as it helps advance national interests and defend sovereign rights over Arctic territories and resources, Irina Strelnikova, director of the Centre for Interdisciplinary Arctic Studies at HSE University, told Sputnik.
Russia’s participation confirms its status as a key Arctic player and provides a legitimate platform to protect its interests amid global instability and the shift toward multipolarity, Strelnikova said.
Strelnikova said the Arctic Council has been in crisis in recent years, becoming overly politicized despite originally being created as an environmental cooperation forum. She argued that the structure should not be reformed or transformed, but preserved in its original form.
She also dismissed Western proposals to exclude Russia as unrealistic, noting that it is impossible to remove a country that represents a significant share of the Arctic region, while non-Arctic states cannot replace regional cooperation mechanisms.
Despite the Council’s limited functionality, Russia continues to develop cooperation through alternative platforms, though these are not seen as substitutes.
While Norway’s chairmanship since 2024 has resumed some working groups, they operate only online and no new projects have been launched. Strelnikova stressed that the Council’s core role is to maintain order in the region and ensure consensus among Arctic states.
She added that expanding observer rights or admitting new observers should not happen, warning that the absence of the Council could lead to a surge of non-Arctic actors entering the region. Strelnikova concluded that the Council must be depoliticized and return to a constructive format focused strictly on Arctic issues, saying its restoration is ultimately inevitable.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
World
Arctic of Strategic Importance for Russia's Economic Development - Putin
23 April, 13:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала