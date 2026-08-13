https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-sets-task-of-ensuring-security-along-all-russian-borders-1124570103.html
Putin Sets Task of Ensuring Security Along All Russian Borders
Putin Sets Task of Ensuring Security Along All Russian Borders
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on ensuring the security of Russia’s eastern borders after observing the final stage of Pacific Fleet drills aboard the missile cruiser Varyag.
2026-08-13T04:31+0000
2026-08-13T04:31+0000
2026-08-13T04:31+0000
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Here are the key points:The Pacific Fleet drills to defend Russia’s Far Eastern borders involved around 60 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, about 30 aircraft and helicopters, naval aviation drones and more than 13,000 service members.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-pacific-fleet-ready-to-board-and-detain-shadow-fleet-vessels-of-western-nations---commander-1124565439.html
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military & intelligence, valery gerasimov, vladimir putin, pacific, russia, russian pacific fleet, navy
military & intelligence, valery gerasimov, vladimir putin, pacific, russia, russian pacific fleet, navy
Putin Sets Task of Ensuring Security Along All Russian Borders
President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on ensuring the security of Russia’s eastern borders after observing the final stage of Pacific Fleet drills aboard the missile cruiser Varyag.
Putin said the main task remains ensuring the security of the Russian state “on all its borders, on all territories.”
He stressed that while the main tasks are now being solved in the special military operation zone, Pacific Fleet sailors are “not in the rear” and are also “on the front line.”
Putin said the combat readiness of the Navy and all Armed Forces must be maintained to protect the entire territory of the Russian Federation.
He noted that the issue of the Navy’s combat readiness had been discussed before his Sakhalin trip with Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
The president thanked the Pacific Fleet command and the crew of the Varyag for organizing and conducting the exercises.
The Pacific Fleet drills to defend Russia’s Far Eastern borders involved around 60 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, about 30 aircraft and helicopters, naval aviation drones and more than 13,000 service members.