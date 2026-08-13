Putin Sets Task of Ensuring Security Along All Russian Borders

Putin said the main task remains ensuring the security of the Russian state “on all its borders, on all territories.” Putin said the main task remains ensuring the security of the Russian state “on all its borders, on all territories.”

He stressed that while the main tasks are now being solved in the special military operation zone, Pacific Fleet sailors are “not in the rear” and are also “on the front line.” He stressed that while the main tasks are now being solved in the special military operation zone, Pacific Fleet sailors are “not in the rear” and are also “on the front line.”

Putin said the combat readiness of the Navy and all Armed Forces must be maintained to protect the entire territory of the Russian Federation. Putin said the combat readiness of the Navy and all Armed Forces must be maintained to protect the entire territory of the Russian Federation.

He noted that the issue of the Navy’s combat readiness had been discussed before his Sakhalin trip with Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. He noted that the issue of the Navy’s combat readiness had been discussed before his Sakhalin trip with Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.