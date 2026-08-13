International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-sets-task-of-ensuring-security-along-all-russian-borders-1124570103.html
Putin Sets Task of Ensuring Security Along All Russian Borders
Putin Sets Task of Ensuring Security Along All Russian Borders
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on ensuring the security of Russia’s eastern borders after observing the final stage of Pacific Fleet drills aboard the missile cruiser Varyag.
2026-08-13T04:31+0000
2026-08-13T04:31+0000
russia
military & intelligence
valery gerasimov
vladimir putin
pacific
russia
russian pacific fleet
navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0d/1124570222_0:0:3169:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_7ee166db33cfd05b3caa21f4357ca4d9.jpg
Here are the key points:The Pacific Fleet drills to defend Russia’s Far Eastern borders involved around 60 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, about 30 aircraft and helicopters, naval aviation drones and more than 13,000 service members.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-pacific-fleet-ready-to-board-and-detain-shadow-fleet-vessels-of-western-nations---commander-1124565439.html
pacific
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0d/1124570222_438:0:3169:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ded1582df800a0fb1ff29a3c9124927f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, valery gerasimov, vladimir putin, pacific, russia, russian pacific fleet, navy
military & intelligence, valery gerasimov, vladimir putin, pacific, russia, russian pacific fleet, navy

Putin Sets Task of Ensuring Security Along All Russian Borders

04:31 GMT 13.08.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin's working visit to Sakhalin, August 12, 2026
President Vladimir Putin's working visit to Sakhalin, August 12, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on ensuring the security of Russia’s eastern borders after observing the final stage of Pacific Fleet drills aboard the missile cruiser Varyag.
Here are the key points:
Putin said the main task remains ensuring the security of the Russian state “on all its borders, on all territories.”
He stressed that while the main tasks are now being solved in the special military operation zone, Pacific Fleet sailors are “not in the rear” and are also “on the front line.”
Putin said the combat readiness of the Navy and all Armed Forces must be maintained to protect the entire territory of the Russian Federation.
He noted that the issue of the Navy’s combat readiness had been discussed before his Sakhalin trip with Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
The president thanked the Pacific Fleet command and the crew of the Varyag for organizing and conducting the exercises.
The Pacific Fleet drills to defend Russia’s Far Eastern borders involved around 60 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, about 30 aircraft and helicopters, naval aviation drones and more than 13,000 service members.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at Russian Pacific Fleet drills in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2026
World
Russian Pacific Fleet Ready to Board and Detain Shadow Fleet Vessels of Western Nations - Commander
Yesterday, 08:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала