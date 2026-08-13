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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-visits-kuril-island-of-iturup-1124571202.html
Putin Visits Kuril Island of Iturup
Putin Visits Kuril Island of Iturup
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has come to the Far Eastern Kuril Island of Iturup.
2026-08-13T07:26+0000
2026-08-13T07:26+0000
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The head of state's working program began with a visit to the Yasny fish processing plantA strong ruble is good for ordinary Russians, but it creates problems for export-oriented businesses, Putin said. The Russian president continued his work in the Sakhalin Region on Thursday, visiting the Kuril Island of Iturup, where he met with the region's governor, Valery Limarenko.The governor told Putin about the loss of revenue of regional businesses due to the ruble's strengthening.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-sets-task-of-ensuring-security-along-all-russian-borders-1124570103.html
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Putin Visits Kuril Island of Iturup

07:26 GMT 13.08.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with government members
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with government members - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
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ITURUP (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has come to the Far Eastern Kuril Island of Iturup.
The head of state's working program began with a visit to the Yasny fish processing plant
A strong ruble is good for ordinary Russians, but it creates problems for export-oriented businesses, Putin said.

"For the ordinary citizen, this is good, but for export-oriented enterprises, it creates problems," Putin said.

The Russian president continued his work in the Sakhalin Region on Thursday, visiting the Kuril Island of Iturup, where he met with the region's governor, Valery Limarenko.
The governor told Putin about the loss of revenue of regional businesses due to the ruble's strengthening.
President Vladimir Putin's working visit to Sakhalin, August 12, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
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Putin Sets Task of Ensuring Security Along All Russian Borders
04:31 GMT
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