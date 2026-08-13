https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-visits-kuril-island-of-iturup-1124571202.html

Putin Visits Kuril Island of Iturup

Putin Visits Kuril Island of Iturup

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has come to the Far Eastern Kuril Island of Iturup.

2026-08-13T07:26+0000

2026-08-13T07:26+0000

2026-08-13T07:26+0000

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vladimir putin

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iturup

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The head of state's working program began with a visit to the Yasny fish processing plantA strong ruble is good for ordinary Russians, but it creates problems for export-oriented businesses, Putin said. The Russian president continued his work in the Sakhalin Region on Thursday, visiting the Kuril Island of Iturup, where he met with the region's governor, Valery Limarenko.The governor told Putin about the loss of revenue of regional businesses due to the ruble's strengthening.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-sets-task-of-ensuring-security-along-all-russian-borders-1124570103.html

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iturup

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vladimir putin, russia, iturup