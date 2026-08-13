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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russia-and-ukraine-exchange-civilians-in-belarus-1124574582.html
Russia and Ukraine Exchange Civilians in Belarus
Russia and Ukraine Exchange Civilians in Belarus
Sputnik International
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged civilians on the territory of Belarus, Belta state news agency reported.
2026-08-13T14:38+0000
2026-08-13T14:38+0000
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"Eight individuals proceeded to Russia, while seven made their way to Ukraine," the report said.The procedure took place at the Novaya Guta border checkpoint, with Belarusian ambulance crews and paramedics on standby at the scene.Ukraine handed over seven Russian nationals to Russia: five residents of the Kursk region and two from other regions. The same number of individuals were sent to Ukraine.The previous civilian exchange occurred on June 27.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/ukraine-refuses-to-take-224-of-its-own-pows-as-part-of-swap--russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124571081.html
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Russia and Ukraine Exchange Civilians in Belarus

14:38 GMT 13.08.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankNovaya Guta border checkpoint
Novaya Guta border checkpoint - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
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Russia and Ukraine have exchanged civilians on the territory of Belarus, Belta state news agency reported.
"Eight individuals proceeded to Russia, while seven made their way to Ukraine," the report said.
The procedure took place at the Novaya Guta border checkpoint, with Belarusian ambulance crews and paramedics on standby at the scene.
Ukraine handed over seven Russian nationals to Russia: five residents of the Kursk region and two from other regions. The same number of individuals were sent to Ukraine.
The previous civilian exchange occurred on June 27.
Exchange of PoWs between Russia and Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Refuses to Take 273 of Its Own PoWs as Part of Swap — Russian Human Rights Commissioner
07:20 GMT
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