https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russia-and-ukraine-exchange-civilians-in-belarus-1124574582.html
Russia and Ukraine Exchange Civilians in Belarus
Russia and Ukraine Exchange Civilians in Belarus
Sputnik International
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged civilians on the territory of Belarus, Belta state news agency reported.
2026-08-13T14:38+0000
2026-08-13T14:38+0000
2026-08-13T14:38+0000
world
russia
ukraine
belarus
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0d/1124574420_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_89f85efc5165d8f091dc8e448e30b636.jpg
"Eight individuals proceeded to Russia, while seven made their way to Ukraine," the report said.The procedure took place at the Novaya Guta border checkpoint, with Belarusian ambulance crews and paramedics on standby at the scene.Ukraine handed over seven Russian nationals to Russia: five residents of the Kursk region and two from other regions. The same number of individuals were sent to Ukraine.The previous civilian exchange occurred on June 27.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/ukraine-refuses-to-take-224-of-its-own-pows-as-part-of-swap--russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124571081.html
russia
ukraine
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0d/1124574420_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53c9d1a43cff97faeacb28215612a0cf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, belarus
Russia and Ukraine Exchange Civilians in Belarus
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged civilians on the territory of Belarus, Belta state news agency reported.
"Eight individuals proceeded to Russia, while seven made their way to Ukraine," the report said.
The procedure took place at the Novaya Guta border checkpoint, with Belarusian ambulance crews and paramedics on standby at the scene.
Ukraine handed over seven Russian nationals to Russia: five residents of the Kursk region and two from other regions. The same number of individuals were sent to Ukraine.
The previous civilian exchange occurred on June 27.