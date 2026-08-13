https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russia-and-ukraine-exchange-civilians-in-belarus-1124574582.html

Russia and Ukraine Exchange Civilians in Belarus

Russia and Ukraine Exchange Civilians in Belarus

Sputnik International

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged civilians on the territory of Belarus, Belta state news agency reported.

2026-08-13T14:38+0000

2026-08-13T14:38+0000

2026-08-13T14:38+0000

world

russia

ukraine

belarus

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0d/1124574420_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_89f85efc5165d8f091dc8e448e30b636.jpg

"Eight individuals proceeded to Russia, while seven made their way to Ukraine," the report said.The procedure took place at the Novaya Guta border checkpoint, with Belarusian ambulance crews and paramedics on standby at the scene.Ukraine handed over seven Russian nationals to Russia: five residents of the Kursk region and two from other regions. The same number of individuals were sent to Ukraine.The previous civilian exchange occurred on June 27.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/ukraine-refuses-to-take-224-of-its-own-pows-as-part-of-swap--russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124571081.html

russia

ukraine

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, belarus