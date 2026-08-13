https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/ukraine-refuses-to-take-224-of-its-own-pows-as-part-of-swap--russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124571081.html
Ukraine Refuses to Take 273 of Its Own PoWs as Part of Swap — Russian Human Rights Commissioner
Ukraine Refuses to Take 273 of Its Own PoWs as Part of Swap — Russian Human Rights Commissioner
Sputnik International
The Russian side has sent Ukraine three different lists of people for swaps — these include soldiers, as well as those convicted of various charges in Russia, Russian Commissioner on Human Rights Yana Lantratova says.
2026-08-13T07:20+0000
2026-08-13T07:20+0000
2026-08-13T07:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
yana lantratova
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122117513_0:2:1914:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_d78e4b4cf9303bf402fecb12fbdfef78.jpg
She published a list of 273 Ukrainian soldiers whom Russia is ready to return as part of an exchange. The oldest prisoner was born in 1966, Sputnik has learned from the released documents.Previously the list of 224 people has already been agreed upon, but Ukraine refuses to take them, she explains, adding that most of them have been in Russia since 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russia-ukraine-exchange-160-for-160-pows-1124364214.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122117513_237:0:1677:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2efcc24837fc704fb8aa09ccdf5c8665.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, yana lantratova
russia, ukraine, yana lantratova
Ukraine Refuses to Take 273 of Its Own PoWs as Part of Swap — Russian Human Rights Commissioner
07:20 GMT 13.08.2026 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 13.08.2026)
The Russian side has sent Ukraine three different lists of people for swaps — these include soldiers, as well as those convicted of various charges in Russia, Russian Commissioner on Human Rights Yana Lantratova says.
She published a list of 273 Ukrainian soldiers whom Russia is ready to return as part of an exchange. The oldest prisoner was born in 1966, Sputnik has learned from the released documents.
Previously the list of 224 people has already been agreed upon, but Ukraine refuses to take them, she explains, adding that most of them have been in Russia since 2022.
"The Ukrainian authorities, who refuse to take back their own convicted citizens, in reality treat them as expendable material. It is they who feed them hope through video messages but do not give the go-ahead for an exchange," Lantratova says.