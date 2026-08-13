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Ukraine Refuses to Take 273 of Its Own PoWs as Part of Swap — Russian Human Rights Commissioner
Ukraine Refuses to Take 273 of Its Own PoWs as Part of Swap — Russian Human Rights Commissioner
Sputnik International
The Russian side has sent Ukraine three different lists of people for swaps — these include soldiers, as well as those convicted of various charges in Russia, Russian Commissioner on Human Rights Yana Lantratova says.
2026-08-13T07:20+0000
2026-08-13T07:45+0000
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She published a list of 273 Ukrainian soldiers whom Russia is ready to return as part of an exchange. The oldest prisoner was born in 1966, Sputnik has learned from the released documents.Previously the list of 224 people has already been agreed upon, but Ukraine refuses to take them, she explains, adding that most of them have been in Russia since 2022.
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Ukraine Refuses to Take 273 of Its Own PoWs as Part of Swap — Russian Human Rights Commissioner

07:20 GMT 13.08.2026 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 13.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankExchange of PoWs between Russia and Ukraine
Exchange of PoWs between Russia and Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
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The Russian side has sent Ukraine three different lists of people for swaps — these include soldiers, as well as those convicted of various charges in Russia, Russian Commissioner on Human Rights Yana Lantratova says.
She published a list of 273 Ukrainian soldiers whom Russia is ready to return as part of an exchange. The oldest prisoner was born in 1966, Sputnik has learned from the released documents.
Previously the list of 224 people has already been agreed upon, but Ukraine refuses to take them, she explains, adding that most of them have been in Russia since 2022.
"The Ukrainian authorities, who refuse to take back their own convicted citizens, in reality treat them as expendable material. It is they who feed them hope through video messages but do not give the go-ahead for an exchange," Lantratova says.
Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 160 PoWs Each in Fresh Swap Deal
26 June, 11:45 GMT
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