https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/ukraine-refuses-to-take-224-of-its-own-pows-as-part-of-swap--russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124571081.html

Ukraine Refuses to Take 273 of Its Own PoWs as Part of Swap — Russian Human Rights Commissioner

Ukraine Refuses to Take 273 of Its Own PoWs as Part of Swap — Russian Human Rights Commissioner

Sputnik International

The Russian side has sent Ukraine three different lists of people for swaps — these include soldiers, as well as those convicted of various charges in Russia, Russian Commissioner on Human Rights Yana Lantratova says.

2026-08-13T07:20+0000

2026-08-13T07:20+0000

2026-08-13T07:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

yana lantratova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122117513_0:2:1914:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_d78e4b4cf9303bf402fecb12fbdfef78.jpg

She published a list of 273 Ukrainian soldiers whom Russia is ready to return as part of an exchange. The oldest prisoner was born in 1966, Sputnik has learned from the released documents.Previously the list of 224 people has already been agreed upon, but Ukraine refuses to take them, she explains, adding that most of them have been in Russia since 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russia-ukraine-exchange-160-for-160-pows-1124364214.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, yana lantratova