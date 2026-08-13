https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russia-rejects-japans-claims-over-putins-visit-to-kuril-islands-as-offensive-1124575249.html

Russia Rejects Japan's Claims Over Putin's Visit to Kuril Islands as Offensive

Russia Rejects Japan's Claims Over Putin's Visit to Kuril Islands as Offensive

Sputnik International

Russia categorically rejects the Japanese leadership's claims regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Far Eastern island of Iturup as politically irrelevant, offensive, and legally null and void, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

2026-08-13T18:31+0000

2026-08-13T18:31+0000

2026-08-13T18:31+0000

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vladimir putin

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iturup

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Earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry lodged a protest regarding Putin's visit to Iturup, while Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called the visit "unacceptable," claiming that the island is "originally Japanese," although the Southern Kuril Islands became part of the Soviet Union after World War II and Russia considers them its sovereign territory beyond dispute."We categorically reject the aforementioned statements as politically irrelevant, offensive, and, of course, legally null and void," Zakharova said in a comment, adding that Iturup, like all the Kuril Islands, is legally an integral part of Russia.Takaichi's statements regarding the visit are unacceptable and outrageous, the spokeswoman added."We remind you in this regard that the Southern Kuril Islands were transferred to our country following the results of World War II, as enshrined in the agreements of the Allied Powers and the UN Charter. Russia's sovereignty and jurisdiction over them are beyond question," Zakharova said.The Japanese leadership's actions demonstrate the shortsightedness of Tokyo's policy of hostility towards Russia, the spokeswoman stated, adding that this unfriendly stance does not serve the interests of the Japanese people.The comments of the Japanese leaders' are steeped in revanchism, and Tokyo is once again obsessed with revisionist narratives, Zakharova said."By joining the illegitimate Western sanctions against our country and supporting – including through military and technical means – the Nazi regime in Kiev, which aims to destroy everything Russian, Japan is essentially destroying Russian-Japanese relations," the spokeswoman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-visits-kuril-island-of-iturup-1124571202.html

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