Russia Welcomes Indian Oil and Gas Investments — Deputy PM

Russia officially wants Indian capital in its oil and gas sector, as well as a sales network for Russian companies in India Russia officially wants Indian capital in its oil and gas sector, as well as a sales network for Russian companies in India

India will be the first official partner country of Russian Energy Week (REW) since the forum's inception—the event takes place in October 2026 India will be the first official partner country of Russian Energy Week (REW) since the forum's inception—the event takes place in October 2026