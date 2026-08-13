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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russia-welcomes-indian-oil-and-gas-investments--deputy-pm-1124571834.html
Russia Welcomes Indian Oil and Gas Investments — Deputy PM
Russia Welcomes Indian Oil and Gas Investments — Deputy PM
Sputnik International
The relationship between the two countries is a strategic partnership, with their leaders in constant contact and mutually beneficial projects actively advancing, Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak says.
2026-08-13T08:26+0000
2026-08-13T08:26+0000
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Russia Welcomes Indian Oil and Gas Investments — Deputy PM

08:26 GMT 13.08.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
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The relationship between the two countries is a strategic partnership, with their leaders in constant contact and mutually beneficial projects actively advancing, Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak says.
Russia officially wants Indian capital in its oil and gas sector, as well as a sales network for Russian companies in India
India will be the first official partner country of Russian Energy Week (REW) since the forum's inception—the event takes place in October 2026
This year's REW exposition will present all current and future projects, including those jointly implemented by both nations
An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Air Force - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
World
Russia-India Trade Set to Hit Record $70B in 2026
6 July, 10:28 GMT
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