Russian Forces Liberate Petrovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
09:43 GMT 13.08.2026 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 13.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Units of the Tsentr battlegroup, through active actions, liberated the settlement of Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian military department's statement reads.
Petrovka is located in the western part of the Donetsk region, in close proximity to the key logistics hub of the Pokrovsk-Dnepropetrovsk supply route. Its liberation allows Russian forces to advance toward Shevchenko settlement, a key logistics hub through which Ukrainian forces receive supplies from multiple directions, including two roads from Pokrovsk and the route from Dnepropetrovsk.
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Up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 245 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup
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