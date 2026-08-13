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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Liberate Petrovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Petrovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
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Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-08-13T09:43+0000
2026-08-13T10:15+0000
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"Units of the Tsentr battlegroup, through active actions, liberated the settlement of Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian military department's statement reads.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-vodyanoye-in-kharkov-region--1124565839.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Petrovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

09:43 GMT 13.08.2026 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 13.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)
Combat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
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Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Units of the Tsentr battlegroup, through active actions, liberated the settlement of Petrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian military department's statement reads.

Petrovka is located in the western part of the Donetsk region, in close proximity to the key logistics hub of the Pokrovsk-Dnepropetrovsk supply route. Its liberation allows Russian forces to advance toward Shevchenko settlement, a key logistics hub through which Ukrainian forces receive supplies from multiple directions, including two roads from Pokrovsk and the route from Dnepropetrovsk.

Ukraine lost over 355 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 200 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 350 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 245 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Air defense forces shot down 1,150 Ukrainian drones and three HIMARS rockets
Combat work of the Grad MLRS crew - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Vodyanoye in Kharkov Region
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