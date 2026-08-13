International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russian-missiles-continue-hammering-ukrainian-maritime-military-infrastructure---mod-1124574717.html
Russian Missiles Continue Hammering Ukrainian Maritime Military Infrastructure - MoD
Russian Missiles Continue Hammering Ukrainian Maritime Military Infrastructure - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces are continuing to strike port infrastructure and maritime vessels being used in support of the Ukrainian military, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-08-13T15:01+0000
2026-08-13T15:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
odessa
ministry of defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123586295_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_48509e9475697877f74d354cff5e367b.jpg
"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to carry out strikes on port infrastructure and sea vessels employed in the interests of the Ukrainian forces," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russian-forces-liberate-petrovka-settlement-in-dpr-1124573017.html
russia
ukraine
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123586295_141:0:1581:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_758895ae7946378f2c7bb29e06a9d1a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, odessa, ministry of defense
russia, ukraine, odessa, ministry of defense

Russian Missiles Continue Hammering Ukrainian Maritime Military Infrastructure - MoD

15:01 GMT 13.08.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankThe launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a training exercise of strategic nuclear forces involving their ground, sea, and air components.
The launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a training exercise of strategic nuclear forces involving their ground, sea, and air components. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian Armed Forces are continuing to strike port infrastructure and maritime vessels being used in support of the Ukrainian military, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported.
"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to carry out strikes on port infrastructure and sea vessels employed in the interests of the Ukrainian forces," the ministry said in a statement.
Fuel and lubricant storage tanks, as well as equipment used for unloading military cargo, have been struck in the port of Odessa
Russia has struck a Ukrainian patrol boat in the port of Ochakov in the Nikolaev region

Russian forces intensified strikes against Ukraine’s Black Sea coast in July, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.

Combat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Petrovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
09:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала