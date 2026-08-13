https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russian-missiles-continue-hammering-ukrainian-maritime-military-infrastructure---mod-1124574717.html

Russian Missiles Continue Hammering Ukrainian Maritime Military Infrastructure - MoD

Russian Missiles Continue Hammering Ukrainian Maritime Military Infrastructure - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces are continuing to strike port infrastructure and maritime vessels being used in support of the Ukrainian military, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-08-13T15:01+0000

2026-08-13T15:01+0000

2026-08-13T15:01+0000

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"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to carry out strikes on port infrastructure and sea vessels employed in the interests of the Ukrainian forces," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russian-forces-liberate-petrovka-settlement-in-dpr-1124573017.html

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