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Russian Missiles Continue Hammering Ukrainian Maritime Military Infrastructure - MoD
Russian Missiles Continue Hammering Ukrainian Maritime Military Infrastructure - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces are continuing to strike port infrastructure and maritime vessels being used in support of the Ukrainian military, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported.
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"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to carry out strikes on port infrastructure and sea vessels employed in the interests of the Ukrainian forces," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russian Missiles Continue Hammering Ukrainian Maritime Military Infrastructure - MoD
The Russian Armed Forces are continuing to strike port infrastructure and maritime vessels being used in support of the Ukrainian military, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported.
"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to carry out strikes on port infrastructure and sea vessels employed in the interests of the Ukrainian forces," the ministry said in a statement.
Fuel and lubricant storage tanks, as well as equipment used for unloading military cargo, have been struck in the port of Odessa
Russia has struck a Ukrainian patrol boat in the port of Ochakov in the Nikolaev region
Russian forces intensified strikes against Ukraine’s Black Sea coast in July, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.