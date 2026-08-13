https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/ukraine-refuses-to-take-own-pows-as-it-considers-them-expendable--expert-1124573472.html
Ukraine Refuses to Take Own PoWs as It Considers Them ‘Expendable’ — Expert
Ukraine Refuses to Take Own PoWs as It Considers Them ‘Expendable’ — Expert
Sputnik International
Ukrainian PoWs kept in Russia tell the truth about the condition of their lives — they were well fed, kept in warm rooms and treated medically, political analyst Vladimir Skachko says.
2026-08-13T10:55+0000
2026-08-13T10:55+0000
2026-08-13T10:55+0000
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"Care for people was never a strong point of the neoNazi regime. For it, they have always been ‘cannon fodder’," he says.On August 13, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova published a list of 273 Ukrainian PoWs Russia is ready to return to Ukraine as part of an exchange. She stressed Ukraine has a list of another 224 people it is refusing to take.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/ukraine-refuses-to-take-224-of-its-own-pows-as-part-of-swap--russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124571081.html
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Ukraine Refuses to Take Own PoWs as It Considers Them ‘Expendable’ — Expert
Ukrainian PoWs kept in Russia tell the truth about the condition of their lives — they were well fed, kept in warm rooms and treated medically, political analyst Vladimir Skachko says.
"Care for people was never a strong point of the neoNazi regime. For it, they have always been ‘cannon fodder’," he says.
On August 13, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova published a list of 273 Ukrainian PoWs Russia is ready to return to Ukraine as part of an exchange. She stressed Ukraine has a list of another 224 people it is refusing to take.