https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/un-is-slowly-dying--grossi-1124570964.html

UN Is Slowly Dying — Grossi

UN Is Slowly Dying — Grossi

Sputnik International

"I don’t see it [the UN] in immediate danger [of dying]… I see it as more of a slow death kind of thing. The UN has been drifting into irrelevance . . . without a meaningful contribution to recent crises or interstate wars," the IAEA head Rafael Grossi says.

2026-08-13T06:41+0000

2026-08-13T06:41+0000

2026-08-13T06:41+0000

world

the united nations (un)

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

antonio guterres

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/15/1119865603_0:135:3162:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_f99b5b3ea3bd0fc5fdf16d7847568103.jpg

Grossi is a candidate for the position of the UN Secretary-General, as the term of its current head, Antonio Guterres, expires on December 31, 2026.There is also "a sense of frustration with its dismal record in terms of the other things it is supposed to have shifted to: social agendas, climate change," Grossi notes regarding the organization’s role in today’s world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/brazilian-president-urges-to-reform-un-security-council-1123670593.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the united nations (un), international atomic energy agency (iaea), antonio guterres