https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/un-is-slowly-dying--grossi-1124570964.html
UN Is Slowly Dying — Grossi
UN Is Slowly Dying — Grossi
Sputnik International
"I don’t see it [the UN] in immediate danger [of dying]… I see it as more of a slow death kind of thing. The UN has been drifting into irrelevance . . . without a meaningful contribution to recent crises or interstate wars," the IAEA head Rafael Grossi says.
2026-08-13T06:41+0000
2026-08-13T06:41+0000
2026-08-13T06:41+0000
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the united nations (un)
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
antonio guterres
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Grossi is a candidate for the position of the UN Secretary-General, as the term of its current head, Antonio Guterres, expires on December 31, 2026.There is also "a sense of frustration with its dismal record in terms of the other things it is supposed to have shifted to: social agendas, climate change," Grossi notes regarding the organization’s role in today’s world.
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the united nations (un), international atomic energy agency (iaea), antonio guterres
the united nations (un), international atomic energy agency (iaea), antonio guterres
UN Is Slowly Dying — Grossi
"I don’t see it [the UN] in immediate danger [of dying]… I see it as more of a slow death kind of thing. The UN has been drifting into irrelevance . . . without a meaningful contribution to recent crises or interstate wars," the IAEA head Rafael Grossi says.
Grossi is a candidate for the position of the UN Secretary-General, as the term of its current head, Antonio Guterres, expires on December 31, 2026.
There is also "a sense of frustration with its dismal record in terms of the other things it is supposed to have shifted to: social agendas, climate change," Grossi notes regarding the organization’s role in today’s world.