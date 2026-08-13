https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/us-did-not-transmit-zelenskys-proposal-to-end-conflict-to-russia---deputy-foreign-minister-1124573162.html

US Did Not Transmit Zelensky's Proposal to End Conflict to Russia - Deputy Foreign Minister

US Did Not Transmit Zelensky's Proposal to End Conflict to Russia - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

The United States did not transmit Volodymyr Zelensky's proposals to end the Ukrainian conflict to Russia via diplomatic channels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

2026-08-13T09:50+0000

2026-08-13T09:50+0000

2026-08-13T09:50+0000

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“No," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked whether the American side had transmitted Zelensky's proposals on ending the Ukrainian conflict to the Russian side.Russia will be able to promptly arrange the visit of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia when their plans become clear, also Ryabkov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-not-rejecting-us-proposals-on-ukraine---deputy-foreign-ministry-1124407101.html

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