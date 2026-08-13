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US Did Not Transmit Zelensky's Proposal to End Conflict to Russia - Deputy Foreign Minister
US Did Not Transmit Zelensky's Proposal to End Conflict to Russia - Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The United States did not transmit Volodymyr Zelensky's proposals to end the Ukrainian conflict to Russia via diplomatic channels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
2026-08-13T09:50+0000
2026-08-13T09:50+0000
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“No," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked whether the American side had transmitted Zelensky's proposals on ending the Ukrainian conflict to the Russian side.Russia will be able to promptly arrange the visit of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia when their plans become clear, also Ryabkov said.
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US Did Not Transmit Zelensky's Proposal to End Conflict to Russia - Deputy Foreign Minister

09:50 GMT 13.08.2026
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberVolodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States did not transmit Volodymyr Zelensky's proposals to end the Ukrainian conflict to Russia via diplomatic channels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
No," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked whether the American side had transmitted Zelensky's proposals on ending the Ukrainian conflict to the Russian side.
Russia will be able to promptly arrange the visit of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia when their plans become clear, also Ryabkov said.
"I believe that this issue remains under review, and public statements on this issue periodically appear. We will certainly be able to promptly arrange their reception when it becomes clearer what their real plans are," Ryabkov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
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Russia Not Rejecting US Proposals on Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister
6 July, 16:59 GMT
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