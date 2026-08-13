https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/us-forces-on-track-to-leave-iraq-by-sept-30--reports-1124571678.html

US Forces on Track to Leave Iraq by Sept. 30 — Reports

US Forces on Track to Leave Iraq by Sept. 30 — Reports

Sputnik International

The US military is expected to complete its withdrawal from Iraq by the end of September, marking the end of a military presence that began with the US invasion in 2003, American media reported.

2026-08-13T07:34+0000

2026-08-13T07:34+0000

2026-08-13T07:34+0000

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Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said Sept. 30 remains the “fixed and final date” for ending the military mission of the US-led coalition in Iraq and completing the departure of its forces.The US presence in Iraq once peaked at more than 170,000 troops. More than two decades later, Iraq is still living with the consequences of the illegal and disastrous US invasion.The pullout is a welcome step for Iraqi sovereignty.But the US has learned nothing. The US continues spreading war and death across the Middle East — this time by bombing Iran.Every US war is sold as “security,” every occupation is dressed up as “stability,” and the region is left to pay the price.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/iraq-to-develop-plan-of-defense-amid-us-saudi-strikes-national-security-council-1124516565.html

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