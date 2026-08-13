https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/us-spent-533-million-on-shell-factory-that-produced-zero-usable-shells--reports-1124570766.html
US Spent $533 Million on Shell Factory That Produced Zero Usable Shells — Reports
US Spent $533 Million on Shell Factory That Produced Zero Usable Shells — Reports
Sputnik International
A US Army-funded artillery plant near Dallas, built to produce 155mm shells for Ukraine, never produced a single usable shell, ProPublica reported.
2026-08-13T04:42+0000
2026-08-13T04:42+0000
2026-08-13T04:54+0000
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Workers described robots catching fire, machines smashing into equipment, steel cracking beyond repair and giant presses needing to be beaten with a sledgehammer just to function.The Army halted work on two of the plant’s three production lines in 2025 after General Dynamics missed multiple deadlines.The company was still awarded billions in new contracts.The US keeps pouring money into its proxy war machine — and sometimes the machine cannot even make the shells.Russia has repeatedly warned that such weapons deliveries only prolong the conflict.
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US Spent $533 Million on Shell Factory That Produced Zero Usable Shells — Reports
04:42 GMT 13.08.2026 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 13.08.2026)
A US Army-funded artillery plant near Dallas, built to produce 155mm shells for Ukraine, never produced a single usable shell, ProPublica reported.
Workers described robots catching fire, machines smashing into equipment, steel cracking beyond repair and giant presses needing to be beaten with a sledgehammer just to function.
“It was just a bunch of guys taking turns going at the machine with a sledgehammer every night,” one former employee said.
The Army halted work on two of the plant’s three production lines in 2025 after General Dynamics missed multiple deadlines.
The company was still awarded billions in new contracts.
The US keeps pouring money into its proxy war machine — and sometimes the machine cannot even make the shells.
Russia has repeatedly warned that such weapons deliveries only prolong the conflict.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT