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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/us-spent-533-million-on-shell-factory-that-produced-zero-usable-shells--reports-1124570766.html
US Spent $533 Million on Shell Factory That Produced Zero Usable Shells — Reports
US Spent $533 Million on Shell Factory That Produced Zero Usable Shells — Reports
Sputnik International
A US Army-funded artillery plant near Dallas, built to produce 155mm shells for Ukraine, never produced a single usable shell, ProPublica reported.
2026-08-13T04:42+0000
2026-08-13T04:54+0000
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Workers described robots catching fire, machines smashing into equipment, steel cracking beyond repair and giant presses needing to be beaten with a sledgehammer just to function.The Army halted work on two of the plant’s three production lines in 2025 after General Dynamics missed multiple deadlines.The company was still awarded billions in new contracts.The US keeps pouring money into its proxy war machine — and sometimes the machine cannot even make the shells.Russia has repeatedly warned that such weapons deliveries only prolong the conflict.
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US Spent $533 Million on Shell Factory That Produced Zero Usable Shells — Reports

04:42 GMT 13.08.2026 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 13.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
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A US Army-funded artillery plant near Dallas, built to produce 155mm shells for Ukraine, never produced a single usable shell, ProPublica reported.
Workers described robots catching fire, machines smashing into equipment, steel cracking beyond repair and giant presses needing to be beaten with a sledgehammer just to function.
“It was just a bunch of guys taking turns going at the machine with a sledgehammer every night,” one former employee said.
The Army halted work on two of the plant’s three production lines in 2025 after General Dynamics missed multiple deadlines.

The company was still awarded billions in new contracts.

The US keeps pouring money into its proxy war machine — and sometimes the machine cannot even make the shells.
Russia has repeatedly warned that such weapons deliveries only prolong the conflict.
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT
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