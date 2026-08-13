https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/us-spent-533-million-on-shell-factory-that-produced-zero-usable-shells--reports-1124570766.html

US Spent $533 Million on Shell Factory That Produced Zero Usable Shells — Reports

US Spent $533 Million on Shell Factory That Produced Zero Usable Shells — Reports

Sputnik International

A US Army-funded artillery plant near Dallas, built to produce 155mm shells for Ukraine, never produced a single usable shell, ProPublica reported.

2026-08-13T04:42+0000

2026-08-13T04:42+0000

2026-08-13T04:54+0000

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Workers described robots catching fire, machines smashing into equipment, steel cracking beyond repair and giant presses needing to be beaten with a sledgehammer just to function.The Army halted work on two of the plant’s three production lines in 2025 after General Dynamics missed multiple deadlines.The company was still awarded billions in new contracts.The US keeps pouring money into its proxy war machine — and sometimes the machine cannot even make the shells.Russia has repeatedly warned that such weapons deliveries only prolong the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

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us, ukraine, military & intelligence, general dynamics, us arms for ukraine, weapons